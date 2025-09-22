Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event-Get Kingfisher Wound Strokes

Free Fire MAX launches events and updates on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Most of the events come with some exclusive rewards like costumes and bundles, but a few of them provide the players with an opportunity to win some exclusive gun skins in Free Fire MAX. One of the recent events on the server is the Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event, and the event comes with some exclusive gun skins like the Kingfisher- Wound Strokes and Vector- Revenge Dragontail.

Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on September 22, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 12 days. You are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will need 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to spin once and 5 spins will require 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% Off).

Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event- Rewards

Kingfisher- Wound Strokes

Vector- Tails Interwine

Vector- Revenge Dragontail

Kingfisher- Trouble Creature

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

You can also exchange your owned Universal Ring Tokens against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required to earn the rewards:

Kingfisher- Wound Strokes x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Kingfisher- Moonlight Ballad x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Kingfisher- Trouble Creature x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Vector- Tails Interwine x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Vector- Revenge Dragontail x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Vector- Jubilee Dragontail x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Vector- Cobble Dragontail x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Vector- Royal Dragontail x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Halloween Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Sound Crafter (AK47 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event is available on the server for a limited time. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn exclusive rewards in the event.

