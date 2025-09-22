Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event-Get Kingfisher Wound Strokes

Free Fire MAX launches events and updates on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Most of the events come with some exclusive rewards like costumes and bundles, but a few of them provide the players with an opportunity to win some exclusive gun skins in Free Fire MAX. One of the recent events on the server is the Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event, and the event comes with some exclusive gun skins like the Kingfisher- Wound Strokes and Vector- Revenge Dragontail.
Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event- Release Date
The event has been launched today on September 22, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 12 days. You are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event.
- Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will need 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to spin once and 5 spins will require 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% Off).
Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event- Rewards
- Kingfisher- Wound Strokes
- Vector- Tails Interwine
- Vector- Revenge Dragontail
- Kingfisher- Trouble Creature
- Universal Ring Token x 1
- Universal Ring Tokens x 2
- Universal Ring Tokens x 3
- Universal Ring Tokens x 5
- Universal Ring Tokens x 10
Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event- Exchange Rewards
You can also exchange your owned Universal Ring Tokens against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required to earn the rewards:
- Kingfisher- Wound Strokes x 175 Universal Ring Tokens
- Kingfisher- Moonlight Ballad x 150 Universal Ring Tokens
- Kingfisher- Trouble Creature x 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- Vector- Tails Interwine x 150 Universal Ring Tokens
- Vector- Revenge Dragontail x 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- Vector- Jubilee Dragontail x 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- Vector- Cobble Dragontail x 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- Vector- Royal Dragontail x 175 Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens
- Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens
- FFCS Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Halloween Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Sound Crafter (AK47 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token
Free Fire MAX Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event is available on the server for a limited time. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn exclusive rewards in the event.
