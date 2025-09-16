Free Fire MAX New Event-How to Get ‘Here Comes Trouble’ Arrival Animation?

Free Fire MAX keeps launching new events and updates in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Now, after the trouble ring event, a new Luck Royale Faded Wheel Event, Here Comes Trouble has been launched for the server. The event brings exclusive rewards like Here Comes Trouble to the gaming platform. Here Comes Trouble is a Faded Wheel event and the players have the liberty to customize their Prize Pool in the event.

Free Fire MAX Here Comes Trouble Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on September 16, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 14 days. You are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Here Comes Trouble Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Here Comes Trouble Event.

Here you first need to select two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. Your first spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and after that you will need 19 diamonds to make your second spin.

Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

How many diamonds are needed to earn all the rewards?

There is a total of 10 prizes offered in a Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel event. Once you remove the two prizes you don’t want from the event, you are left with 8 prizes, and now you need to spin 8 eight times to get all the prizes. In the Free Fire MAX Here Comes Trouble event, your first spin costs you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds, then you are charged 19 diamonds for the second spin, 39 for the third spin, 69 for the fourth spin, 99 for the fifth spin, 149 for the sixth spin, 199 for the seventh spin, and 499 for the eighth spin. So, you need a total of 1082 diamonds to get all the rewards in the event. Now, it is a Luck Royale event, and your luck decides how many spins will be needed to get the Here Comes trouble Arrival animation in the event.

Free Fire MAX Here Comes Trouble Event- Rewards

Here Comes Trouble Arrival Animation

Cube Fragment x 2

M4A1 Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

Backpack- Glo Drone

Pet Food x 2

Supply Crate x 2

Loot Box- Feral Fantasy

Vector Taunting Smile Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate x 2

Duke Swallowtail (Head)

Free Fire MAX Here Comes Trouble Faded Wheel Event will stay for a limited time on the server. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

