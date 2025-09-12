Free Fire MAX Broom Swoosh Event-How to Get Broom Swoosh Travel Emote?

Free Fire Max events always come with exclusive rewards like gun skins, free diamonds, costumes and much more. Most of the events in Free Fire MAX belong to the category of Luck Royale events, and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event. Now, after the AWM x AN94 Ring Event, Free Fire MAX has launched a new luck royale faded wheel event, Broom Swoosh for the server. Faded Wheel events are popular in Free Fire MAX because they allow the players to customize their prize pool. The new faded wheel event, Broom Swoosh, brings exclusive rewards like the Broom Swoosh travel Emote and Backpack- Haunting Nights.

Free Fire MAX Broom Swoosh Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on September 12, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 8 days. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Broom Swoosh Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Broom Swoosh Event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Now, click on ‘Confirm’. The prizes you don’t want would be removed from the screen.

Now, you can make your first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Broom Swoosh Faded Wheel Event- Rewards

Broom Swoosh Travel Emote

Cube Fragment x 2

FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Backpack- Haunting

Pet Food x 2

Supply Crate x 2

Skyboard- Soul Reader

Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Armor Crate x 2

Pumpkin Candle

Free Fire MAX Broom Swoosh event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

