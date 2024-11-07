Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event Nov 2024 and 100% Diamond Top Up Event

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault event is a popular Luck Royale Event, as it provides the players with some exclusive gun skins which take their gaming experience to a whole new level. Another popular event is the 100% Diamond Top Up Event where the players can get 100% bonus diamonds in the event. Luck Royale Evo Vault Event has been launched for the server and will be available on the server for the next 25 days. The players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event, as it is a pure luck-based event. The exclusive rewards associated with the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event for the month of November 2024 come in the form of exclusive gun skins like AK47- Blue Flame Draco and M4A1- Infernal Draco. Along with this the players can take part in the Top Up event to earn 100% Bonus Top Up Diamonds in the game.

Advertisment

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event Nov 2024?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Evo Vault event.

Here you will have to make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards. One spin will cost you 10 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 100 diamonds. Right now, the diamonds required for making the required number of spins are 50% less than what is actually required on the platform, and this offer actually provides you with some exclusive guns at half the price.

Evo Gun is guaranteed in less than or equal to 50 spins.

You will get Evo Tokens if you win owned guns.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event November 2024- Rewards

Advertisment

AK47- Blue Flame Draco

AN94- Evil Howler

M4A1- Infernal Draco

MPS- Platinum Divinity

Blue Flame Draco (AK47) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Platinum Divinity (MPS) Token Crate

Armor Crate

Pocket Market

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Secret Clue

Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate

Bonfire

Weapon Attributes

AK47- Blue Flame Draco

Advertisment

Attributes

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Movement Speed –

AN94- Evil Howler

Advertisment

Attributes

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Accuracy–

M4A1- Infernal Draco

Advertisment

Attributes

Damage ++

Rate of fire +

Reload Speed –

MPS- Platinum Divine

Advertisment

Attributes

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top Up Event

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top Up Event was launched on the 3rd of November 2024 and will be available till the 9th of November 2024. The event allows the players to get 100% bonus on the diamonds purchased by them through the official top up center.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top Up Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Click on the Diamond icon at the top of your home screen.

Now, go to the Top-Up Event in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, you can make purchase for the Top-up you want and you will be rewarded with 100% bonus Top-Up diamonds on your purchase.

Here are the Bonus Diamonds you will get for the respective top up in the event:

Bonus Diamonds Top-Up 100 100 200 300 200 500 500 1000

Free Fire MAX 100% diamond Top Up event will stay on the server for the next 2 days. The players have ample time to take part in the event and earn bonus diamonds in the top up event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Diwali Giveaway and Feathered Aura Event-Win Magic Cube

Play GTA 6 on PS5 with Upcoming PS5 Black Friday Deals for 2024

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Hype is High, and these Fan Theories Add Fuel to Fire

FC 25 PS5 Deal of the Year-Get FC25 Ultimate Edition at 25% Off