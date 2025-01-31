Free Fire MAX JKT48 No.1 Faded Wheel Event and Upcoming Free Fire Tournaments

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, and it maintains its popularity with the help of its regular gameplay content updates. The most recent gameplay update in Free Fire MAX is the Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden collab. The collab started in January 2025 and will end on 9th February 2025. A new Faded Wheel event JK48 No.1 has been launched across all the servers under the collab which will offer you JKT48 No.1 Cool Pose as reward, but the magic doesn’t stop here. You have Upcoming Free Fire tournaments in February 2025, which come with a rich prize pool of $3989.24 for the first place. So, here is your chance to elevate your gameplay and make the most of the popular gaming platform.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel JKT48 No. 1 Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now go to the Faded Wheel ‘JKT48 No.1’ event.

Here, you need to select two prizes from the screen that you do not want, as it’s a Faded Wheel event.

Click on ‘Confirm’ to finalize your selection of prizes.

Now, you can make your first spin in the event with 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

How to Make Spins in the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel JKT48 No. 1 Event?

First spin will require 9 diamonds, and to obtain all the eight items in the event, you will be required to spin 8 times. However, the number of diamonds required for each spin will increase with every subsequent spin. Here are the number of diamonds required for every subsequent spin in the event.

Order of the Spin Number of Diamonds required 1st 9 2nd 19 3rd 39 4th 69 5th 99 6th 149 7th 199 8th 499

Free Fire MAX JKT48 No.1 Faded Wheel Event- Rewards

JKT48 No.1- Freeze on your coolest pose

Cube Fragment x 2

Loot Box- Kneel and Apologize

Pet Food x 2

Supply Crate x 2

Backpack – Soul of Andes

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Poop Helmet

Free Fire Upcoming World Tournaments

Free Fire World Series- Vietnam 2025 Spring

Free Fire World Series Vietnam is the official Free Fire regional tournament held in Vietnam, seeding into the regional championship. This Free Fire World Championship will run from 14th February 2025 to 23rd February 2025. First place holder in the championship will get US$3987.24 and the total prize pool for the championship is US$11,962.

Free Fire World Series- Thailand 2025 Spring

Free Fire World Series - Thailand is the official Free Fire national tournament held in Thailand, organized by Garena. This Free Fire Series begins today, on 31st January 2025 and will run through February 16th 2025. A total of 18 teams will fight in the tournament against each other over a period of two weeks. The top 12 teams from this championship will get a chance to compete in the Point Rush and Grand Finals. Total Prize Pool for the championship is US$14,863 and the first-place winner will get US$2972.63.

Free Fire Malaysia Championship 2025 Spring

The Free Fire Malaysia Championship (FFMC) is the official Free Fire Championship series in Malaysia. The championship runs from 18th January 2025 to 16th February 2025 and boasts of a prize pool of 50000 USD.

Free Fire World Series- Malaysia 2025 Spring

Free Fire World Series - Malaysia is the official Free Fire national tournament held in Malaysia, organized by Garena. The Series will run from 22nd February 2025 to 23rd February 2025.

Free Fire MAX is a game that brings exciting content and loads of opportunities in the esports sphere. The players can make use of these opportunities and use their gameplay skills to win various rewards.

