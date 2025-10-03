Free Fire MAX Diwali 2025 Free Events Calendar and Dhamaka Sale

Free Fire MAX celebrates every festival or event in style and every event brings some new discounts and rewards to the platform. One of the most recent events in Free Fire Max is Diwali and what makes it unique is the Diwali Free Events Calendar, where the players get to participate in some new, exciting Diwali events for some free rewards.

Free Fire MAX Diwali 2025- Free Events Calendar

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event- Dhamaka Sale

The event is like Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event, where you get to spin and earn a discount of up to 90% on certain exclusive items. You need to go to the Free Fire MAX Dhamaka Sale Event, and there you need to click on ‘Try your Luck’, and once the spinning starts, you need to click on ‘Stop’ to stop it. The discount amount displayed on the screen is the one you get on various items in Diwali Dhamaka Sale. The sale includes items like Comic Barf, Universal Evo Token Crate, All in Control, Backpack- Moco Doll, Bat- Moco’s Swing, Dagger- Treble, Gloo Wall- Sand Castle, Pink Jazz, Red Sparklers, Loot Box- Egg Hunter etc.

Free Fire MAX Light Up the Darkness- October 3 to October 26, 2025

The event brings tokens as rewards and these tokens can be earned through BR and CS matches or by completing daily missions in the event. These tokens can be redeemed against various rewards in the event. The daily set limit for CS and BR is 15 tokens.

Light Up the Darkness Diwali Event- Rewards

P90- Shadow Flame

Reborn Empress Bundle

Diwali Avatar

Voicelines

Original Lobby Music

Two Sides Collide- October 3 to 13, 2025

This is a CS Ranked event, where two sides will collide with each other. You just need to complete the daily CS Ranked missions on your screen to get some exclusive rewards in the event. Rewards include Free Fire MAX Gold x 1000, Bonfire Playcard x 5 days, and Loot Box- Fireworks Cone.

Darkness in Bermuda- October 3 to 26, 2025

The event gets free rewards for players entering BR matches. You need to complete certain daily missions in order to get free rewards like the Gold Royale Voucher, Voice lines, and Grenade- String Ball.

Other Free Fire MAX Diwali Free Events

Play Peak: Dawn of Light- October 9 to 26, 2025

X2 BR Rank Points/ CS Stars- October 11 to 12, 2025

Universal Ring Voucher Galore- October 14 to 21, 2025

Free Evo Access- October 17 to 24, 2025

Login for Iconic Voicelines- October 18 to 21, 2025

Happy Diwali- Free Magic Cube- October 20 to 26, 2025

Free Fire MAX Free Events Calendar brings exclusive free rewards to the platform. The players can log in and take part in all the free events to earn the rewards.

