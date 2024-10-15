Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 Light Vs Dark-Get Grizzly Born Bundle

Free Fire MAX Diwali Events Calendar was launched on 11th October with the Event ‘Warm Up for Diwali’, which will run till the 17th of October 2024. The complete Diwali Event Calendar is full of events and activities and the festivities will continue for whole one month on the server. The event celebrates Diwali in style and the rewards brought by the events on the platform are just too good to make your fellow players feel either surprised or envious of your status in the game. Let’s have a look again at the detailed Diwali Calendar and then we will elaborate on the Diwali events that are running currently on the server.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 Release Date

The Diwali Event 2024 in Free Fire MAX Starts from the 11th of October 2024 and will stay till the 7th of November 2024. Here is the complete Calendar for the Diwali Event in Free Fire MAX for the year 2024:

Diwali Event 2024 Date Warm Up for Diwali 11th October 2024 to 17th October 2024 Light vs. Dark 15th October 2024 to 4th November 2024 Diwali Lucky Draw 18th October 2024 to 7th November 2024 Defend Against Darkness 18th of October to 24th October 2024 Diwali Squad Cup 19th October 2024 to 5th November 2024 Diwali Drop Box 24th of October 2024 to 7th November 2024 Diwali Countdown 28th of October to 7th of November 2024 Happy Diwali 31st October 2024 to 3rd November 2024

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Diwali Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Events section on your home screen.

Now, go to Diwali 2024 on your screen.

Free Fire Max Diwali Events 2024

So, right now based on the Diwali Calendar, Free Fire MAX is running 2 Diwali Events Warm up for Diwali and Light vs. Dark on the server. The event Warm up for Diwali was launched on the 11th of October 2024 and will continue on the server till the 17th of October. Warm up for Diwali event requires completing certain missions in the event in order to win some awesome rewards like Light Display and Light Text Banner. Today, a new event Light vs Dark has been launched for the server and the event will run from the 15th of October 2024 till the 4th of November 2024.

Free Fire MAX Light vs Dark Event- Description

The new event works on the Diwali theme of joining the battle against darkness. You need to complete missions for earning points which will help you in reaching certain milestones. You will be rewarded after reaching a certain milestone in the event.

The players can earn points for completing these tasks:

Mission Completed Points Earned Each Elimination 1 Point Matches Played 3 Points Matches Played with Friends Additional 2 Points Booyah in CS 5 Points Top in BR 5 Points

The points earned by the players will contribute in their milestone progress and they will get rewards after reaching each milestone.

The players can also log in daily to earn a Random Loadout Crate.

There is a daily limit of 40 points per day till 27th October 2024 and this limit will be raised to 999 points from the 28th of October 2024.

The players can also participate in the sever-wide Lucky Draw for free Premium Items. Details about the Lucky Draw will be available when the respective Lucky Draw begins for the server.

Free Fire MAX Light vs Dark Event 2024- Rewards

Points Earned Rewards 520 Points Grizzly Born Bundle 250 Points Loot Box- Light Fireworks 150 Points GR Voucher (Exp 30 November) 50 Points Light Display

The celebrations are on for Diwali in Free Fire MAX. The next upcoming event from the Free Fire MAX Diwali Calendar 2024 is Diwali Lucky Draw, which will be launched on the 18th of October 2024. So, log in daily and play Free Fire MAX to earn some exclusive rewards in the game.

