Free Fire MAX Diwali Flash Sales and Diwali 2024 Event Calendar Launch

Free Fire MAX celebrates Diwali in style and what’s better is the awesome Diwali Calendar for 2024. Diwali calendar 2024 for Free Fire MAX is jam-packed with events and activities and obviously some exclusive rewards for the players. Apart from the Diwali Event Calendar for 2024, Free Fire MAX has launched a Diwali Flash Sales for the players, where they can get various in-game items at a discounted price of up to 90%. So, Let’s jump into the details of Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Diwali Flash Sales

Free Fire MAX Diwali Flash Sales will run from the 11th of October 2024 to 13th of October 2024. The sale will give the players to get some fabulous in-game items at a discount price of up to 90%.

Diwali Flash Sales Event Description

Advertisment

Purchase your favorite items at a discount now.

The items and discounts will change every 6 hours, get them before its gone.

Rotation Timings: 10AM, 4PM, 10PM, and 4 AM

How to Access the Diwali Flash Sales?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Events screen.

On the right side you will see the Flash Sales.

Now, you can choose the items of your choice from the sale at a discount price.

Advertisment

Diwali Flash Sales Items (Items will Change Every 6 Hours)

The Weekend Runner Bundle- 70% off

Wiggle Walk- 60% off

Gloo Wall- 65% off

Jeep- Thrash Goth (80% off)

Backpack- Haven Guardian (85% off)

Skyboard- Glodrim (90% off)

Parang- Booyah Slasher (90% off)

Vampire Love (60% off)

Viking (60% off)

Parachute- Join the Carnival (80% off)

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 Calendar

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 comes with the punch line “Diwali is Coming. The Battle Between Light and Dark Begins Soon”.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 Release Date

The Diwali Event 2024 in Free Fire MAX Starts from the 11th of October 2024 and will stay till the 7th of November 2024. Here is the complete Calendar for the Diwali Event in Free Fire MAX for the year 2024:

Advertisment

Diwali Event 2024 Date Warm Up for Diwali 11th October 2024 to 17th October 2024 Light vs. Dark 15th October 2024 to 4th November 2024 Diwali Lucky Draw 18th October 2024 to 7th November 2024 Defend Against Darkness 18th of October to 24th October 2024 Diwali Squad Cup 19th October 2024 to 5th November 2024 Diwali Drop Box 24th of October 2024 to 7th November 2024 Diwali Countdown 28th of October to 7th of November 2024 Happy Diwali 31st October 2024 to 3rd November 2024

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Diwali Event?

Advertisment

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Events section on your home screen.

Now, go to Diwali 2024 on your screen.

Free Fire MAX Event Warm Up for Diwali Event

The event Warm up for Diwali has already been launched for the server and it will run from the 11th of October to the 17th of October 2024. The players need to complete some missions and this will give them an opportunity to win rewards like Light Display, Weapon Loot Crates and an exclusive Diwali Banner.

Advertisment

Missions Rewards Play 60 minutes Get 2 Light Display Play 100 minutes Get 2 Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate Play 200 minutes Light Text Banner

Light Display- User will be able to place secret presents- random amount of gold, loadouts or diamond royale vouchers – on the spawn island. Presents are available only for 10 players.

Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate- Players will get 2 different gun skins AN94- Ruby Bride and Thompson- Scarlet Groom.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event is available for almost a month and the activities involved will take your gameplay experience to a whole new level. The players can participate in the events given in the Diwali Events Calendar and win the rewards they want.

Also Read:

Get a V Badge in Free Fire MAX to Earn Money from Your Channel-Details (pcquest.com)

How to Get 800 Free Fire Max Diamonds for Rs. 190 with Level Up Pass? (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Keeps the Core Gameplay of GTA Series and the Best of RDR2 (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Announcement Expected on November 6th, 2024 (pcquest.com)