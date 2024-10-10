GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Announcement Expected on November 6th, 2024

GTA 6 trailer 2 or some sort of official announcement by the Rockstar Games Company is much awaited by the fans, but there is no info on either of the two from Rockstar’s side. GTA 6 fans are now expecting a trailer 2 release announcement on the 6th of November, 2024, as it is the day for Take Two’s Earnings Conference Call. These calls are really important for the GTA 6 fans as this is where the CEO and Chairman of Take Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnik reveals some or the other information related to the development of the game. The news about the year 2025 fall release of GTA 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles was also revealed by Strauss Zelnik, and what makes these calls more important is the big announcements that come from Rockstar Games around these meetings.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 1 Release Announcement was Also Made After the November 8th, 2023 Earnings Call

The fans are hopeful that this time they will get some real information on the release of trailer 2 after the Take Two’s Earnings call, as this seems to be the apt time for it. Last year also GTA 6 trailer 1 release announcement was made by Rockstar Games after Take Two’s Earnings call that happened on November 8th, 2023. Also, the fans believe that October does not seem to be the right time for Rockstar Games to reveal any information on GTA 6. This is because of two main reasons: the first one being Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmares’ PC Release which is happening on October 29th, 2024, and the other reason being the release anniversary of GTA Vice City which also falls on the 29th of October. So, any kind of official announcement regarding GTA 6 is not possible in the month of October, as this would steal all the focus from these events.

While announcing the PC release of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare, Rockstar Games had mentioned that more information would come out on the PC release of these games, and November looks like a perfect time for them to release GTA 6 information along with some more information on other releases.

Advertisment

Would Hurricane Milton Stop Rockstar Games from Making an Announcement?

A lot of GTA 6 fans are really worried that The Hurricane Milton, that’s has hit Florida would actually stop Rockstar Games from making any kind of GTA 6 official announcement. Since, GTA 6 is based out of Vice City which is a replica of Miami in Florida, and this makes the fans think that Rockstar could refrain itself from making any announcements on the game. GTA 5 second trailer release was also delayed when Hurricane Sandy Struck New York City, as Rockstar Games had no power in their office. So, the two incidents have no connection, and Rockstar Games would look at the overall situation from a marketing point of view.

GTA 6 trailer 2 is a highly anticipated game, and some kind of official announcement is much awaited by the fans. Trailer 2 for the game or some announcement around the game might come out after the Earnings Call and this what the fans can hope for now. GTA 6 rumors are based on assumptions and the fans really need to wait for any kind of official information from Rockstar Games around the trailer 2 release date.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Keeps the Core Gameplay of GTA Series and the Best of RDR2 (pcquest.com)

Red Dead Redemption with its Zombie Horror Comes to PC this Halloween-System Requirements (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX UMP X AK47 Ring Event-Win AK47 Unicorn’s Rage Gun Skin (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Gameplay Teaser Confirmed by Rockstar Games Drives Fans Wild (pcquest.com)

Advertisment