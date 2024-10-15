Free Fire MAX Diwali Luck Royale Boom and Crackle-Arrive in Style

Free Fire Max Diwali Event Calendar has some exclusive events and activities planned for the players on the platform. But, apart from the ongoing Diwali Calendar events, Free Fire MAX is currently running a Diwali Luck Royale Event ‘Boom and Crackle’. The event will stay on the server for the next 10 days and the players can try their luck in the event to win rewards like the Boom and Crackle Arrival Animation and Grenade- Soldier Pixel. Boom and Crackle is a Faded Wheel Event and the players need to eliminate two prizes before making spins in the event. The spins can be made with the help of Free Fire Max diamonds in the Boom and Crackle Event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Boom and Crackle Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Boom and Crackle Event.

On the screen you need to select two prizes that you do not want from the event. Just click on the bottom left area of the prize to select those two prizes.

Now, click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire Max Diamonds. Diamonds required will increase with each draw in the event.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Luck Royale Event Boom and Crackle- Rewards

Boom and Crackle- Arrival Animation

Cube Fragment

Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate x 2- AK47- Flaming Red

Loot Box- Underworld boombox

Pet Food x 3

Supply Crate

Grenade- Soldier Pixel

Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate x 2- Cheetah: Fang, Panther, Cheetah: Claw, Cheetah: Swift Gun Skins

Armor Crate

Backpack- Skater Gadget

Weapon Attributes

Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate- AK47- Flaming Red Gun Skin

Attributes

Damage ++

Range +

Magazine –

Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate- Cheetah: Fang, Panther, Cheetah: Claw, Cheetah: Swift

Attributes

Damage ++

Magazine –

Free Fire MAX Diwali Luck Royale Event Boom and Crackle will stay on the server for the next 10 days. The players can try their luck and win some awesome rewards like the Boom and Crackle Arrival Animation.

