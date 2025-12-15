Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 15, 2025, and Dream Dive Event-Get Free Rewards

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. The players can either fight alone or form a squad of 3 or more friends to fight in the game. The ultimate winner is the last player or the last team standing alive on the island. The game is known for its updates and events, and every event focuses on getting some innovative rewards for the players. The latest event in Free Fire MAX is Faded Wheel Dream Dive event, where you can spin in order to win some exclusive rewards like the Skydive- Dream Dive and Skyboard- Lightning Strike. The best part about a faded wheel event in Free Fire MAX is that it allows you to customize your prize pool.

Also, Garena publishes Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on a daily basis for the players, and these redeem codes are the easiest way to earn some in-game rewards like the Free Fire MAX diamonds, costumes, and gun skins for free. Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are made up of alphanumeric combinations and the window to redeem these codes is open only for 24 hours. So, you need to hurry up in order to redeem these codes for December 15, 2025 in order to win some amazing rewards.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 15, 2025

FFX4QKNFSM9Y

FFXMTK9QFFX9

FFW2Y7NQFV9S

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E

FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X

Steps for Redeeming the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Dream Dive Faded Wheel Event

The event has been launched today on December 15, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 17 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and win some exclusive rewards.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Dream Dive Faded Wheel Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar menu.

Click on Dream Dive event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Free Fire MAX Dream Dive Faded Wheel Event- Rewards

Skydive- Dream Dive

Enhance Hammer x 2

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Cube Fragment x 2

Super Leg Pockets

Tactical Market x 2

Backpack- Purple Wings

Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate

Team Booster

Skyboard- Lightning Strike

Free Fire MAX Dream Dive event will be available on the server for a limited time. The players are required to take part in the event in order to win some exclusive rewards.

