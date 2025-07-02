Free Fire MAX Esports is Back in India with Rs. 1 Crore Prize Pool-Check Schedule

Since the time Free Fire was banned in India, fans have missed taking part in Free Fire esports. Now, Garena, which is the Singapore based publisher for the game Free Fire MAX has announced the return of Free Fire MAX esports to India, with a prize pool of Rs. 1 crore. Registrations for the Free Fire MAX esports will start on July 7, 2025. Free Fire MAX has posted on its official social media handle “₹1 Crore Prize Pool. You read that right. The stage is set, the stakes are higher than ever. Registrations start 7th July for TEZ FFMIC”. Free Fire MAX launches various events on its platform on a regular basis, but this esports challenge is completely different from the other events on the platform.

Free Fire was banned in India by the government amid security concerns and since then the enhanced version of the original game, Free Fire MAX is being played by the players in India. This esports challenge is for the enhanced version, Free Fire MAX in India.

Free Fire MAX Esports Challenge 2025- Check Schedule

Free Fire MAX esports challenge is making a return after three years with a huge prize pool of Rs. 1 crore. Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that can be played on your Android devices after a free download from the Google Play Store. Garena has announced the complete schedule for the upcoming esports challenge for the players in India. You can check the complete schedule here:

Registrations Begin- July 7, 2025

July 7, 2025 In-Game Qualifiers- July 26 to August 3, 2025

July 26 to August 3, 2025 Online Qualifiers- July 26 to August 3, 2025

July 26 to August 3, 2025 League Stage- August 22 to September 14, 2025

August 22 to September 14, 2025 Grand Finals- September 27 and September 28, 2025

Check the Minimum Requirements to Participate in the Esports Challenge

Free Fire MAX has specified some qualifications for participation in the Esports Challenge and based on that the minimum required rank for the qualifiers is Diamond 1 and Level 40. Out of all the teams that will participate in the esports challenge, the top 48 teams will move on to become Online Qualifiers, where each team will be required to play a maximum of 8 games and the Top 8 qualifying teams will move on to the next level of the challenge.

Free Fire vs Free Fire MAX

There is not much difference between the two games, but Free Fire MAX definitely has better graphics and visuals than the original game, Free Fire. Free Fire was banned in India because of security issues and since then there has been no esports challenge for the players in India. Now, after a gap of three years, Free Fire MAX esports challenge is making a return in India. There are also rumors that Free Fire will make a comeback in India under the name Free Fire India, but there is still no confirmation from the publisher on this rumor.

Free Fire MAX esports challenge is an excellent opportunity for the players who love to play the game professionally. The return of Free Fire MAX esports to India brings a fresh new challenge and an amazing prize pool for the Free Fire MAX players in India.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event-Get Creation Days and Raise Your Thumb Emote

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Itachi Teaser-Release Date and Expected Rewards

GTA 6 was there for Wishlist on PS5 before Xbox-Is it About Sony’s Marketing Rights?

Rockstar Games Might Be Gearing Up to Start its Major Marketing Phase for GTA 6