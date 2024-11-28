GTA 6 vs GTA 5-Wow Features Coming to GTA 6 From Previous GTA Games

GTA 6 hype is real, and the game is definitely going to be the most immersive solution ever created. GTA 5 has been one of the highest selling games by Rockstar with a whopping sales figure of 205 million copies till date, but will GTA 6 beat this record and with what exclusive gameplay features? GTA 6 expansive map, realistic visuals and some gameplay features are already known to most of the GTA 6 fans, but what changes will Rockstar bring in its new entry to create a unique place for the game in the market, is still a mystery.

Advertisment

GTA 6 will bring a mix of some old and some new features to the platform, and here are some of the features that would be either brought from the old GTA Series games into GTA 6 or would be featured in a totally different way in the game.

GTA 6 will Feature a Different Way of Selling Cars

Selling cars is one of the core gameplay features of all the GTA Series games, but GTA 6 will feature this in a very different way. In GTA 5, in order to make a buck you would steal a car off the street and take to LS customs where you would sell it to the mechanic. In case of GTA 6, the leaks that happened in 2022, featured a car fence and an art fence. Fence actually refers to a middleman, who actually purchases the illegal stuff stolen by you, and then sells it to someone else.

Advertisment

GTA 6 will Feature a Different Way of Stealing Cars

So, the way you sell cars will change in GTA 6, but another important gameplay feature ‘Stealing Cars’ will also change in GTA 6. In earlier GTA Series games in order to steal a car, you would just pull someone out of their car, and then steal the car. In case of parked cars in GTA 5, you would just smash the window of the car and hotwire it. In GTA 6 you won’t be allowed to steal parked cars in this way. Instead, GTA 6 will come with two additional features immobilizer bypass and slim gym, where the immobilizer bypass will be used to steal high-end cars, and the slim gym would be used to unlock and steal older cars. Another exciting thing that might happen while stealing a car, would be failing the event, and you might actually fail to steal a car in the game.

GTA 6 Will Feature the Return of Fast-Food Places and Restaurants

Advertisment

GTA fans know how exciting it was in previous GTA games, when you get inside an eating joint like Cluckin Bell and order some food and drinks for yourself. The excitement returns with GTA 6, as the leaks show that some of the fast-food joints and restaurants are making a comeback in GTA 6. So, in GTA 6 you would be allowed to enter these restaurants for either ordering food or robbing them.

GTA 6 Would Feature an Improved Robbery System

GTA 6 leaks reveal that the game is going to feature interactive NPCs, and this feature would also contribute towards an improvement in the robbery system in GTA 6. In GTA 6 while robbing a diner, you would be able to interact with the NPCs and the leaked clips show that your character can threaten and rob the NPCs also. This feature would be quite similar to the one we have in RDR2, where you have the option of either interacting with the NPCs for more information, or you could just rob or threaten the NPCs. The Police Response Time has also been delayed in GTA 6, and this actually gives you more time to rob and escape.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Would Allow Surrendering to the Police

This would be again a returning feature in GTA 6 from the game RDR2. In GTA 5 surrendering to the police looks a little strange, but in GTA 6 you would be able to physically go to a police officer and surrender if you want to.

Ability of The Police to Track You Down on the Basis of Description

Advertisment

This is also a returning feature from RDR2, but it will be featured in an improved way in GTA 6. In GTA 6 if you commit a crime like killing an NPC, you would be tracked down by the police on the basis of what you were wearing or driving at that time. This has been revealed in GTA 6 leaks, where Jason and Lucia are escaping Hank’s Waffle Diner robbery, Lucia is actually seen by the police, and immediately on the screen a message pops up, which describes how she looks like. After this when they enter Jason’s car, another message pops on the screen, ‘Any vehicle you are seen entering would be known to the law’, and without a shadow of doubt these two features are significant improvements over GTA 5.

GTA 6 Vehicle Shooting Mechanics Would be Different than GTA 5

In GTA 5 your character could stick his arm out of the window and shoot people while driving. GTA 6 would take the shooting mechanics from GTA San Andreas, where you character would put his entire body out of the car and would be able to shoot full 360 degree.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Will Feature Easier Stealth Missions

You will be able to lay down in GTA 6 and also switch your shoulder while shooting. This will make stealth missions easier and also add a cinematic effect to the gameplay. Carry over body feature in GTA 6 will also make stealth missions easier. Some of these features are coming from RDR2 and they are a drastic improvement over the stealth gameplay mechanics in GTA 5.

Security Cameras in GTA 6 will Make Stealth Missions Easier

Advertisment

In GTA 5 and GTA Online, security cameras are a big hassle, as whenever you are spotted by a security camera, everyone comes to know your hideout location. In GTA 6, the leaks have shown Jason sneaking around in a gang hide-out where while hiding behind cars he is spotted by a security camera. But the game changer in GTA 6 is that even after being spotted by the security camera your enemies will go to your last known location, as you can use the camera to make your enemies go where you want them to go.

You Can Store Your Weapons in Your Car in GTA 6

In GTA 5 you could carry at least 20 weapons in your back pocket, but the game changes in GTA 6. In GTA 6 you would only be allowed to carry two weapons at a time, but the leaks suggest you would have to go back to your car to get more weapons if you need them in the game.

So, GTA 6 is definitely going to be an improvement over GTA 5 and other GTA games from the popular series. GTA 6 will take some features from games like RDR2, but most of them would be an improved version of the existing feature in the previous games.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Hopes Are Alive with Rockstar’s Moon Obsession

GTA 6 Fans Would Love a Comeback of these 5 GTA 4 Features in the Game

Free Fire MAX OB47 Update Launches on 4th December 2024-New Weapons

Get the Isagi and Nagi Avatar in Free Fire MAX x Blue Lock Event