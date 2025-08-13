Free Fire MAX Scattering Crows Event-How to Get Scattering Crows Arrival Animation?

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 has brought various new events and some exclusive rewards to the platform. The collab offers a mix of free rewards events and paid events, which are also known as Luck Royale Events. Right now, in the free rewards event in the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab, you need to compete in BR/CS in order to get Limited Naruto Shippuden Bundles for free. If you rank one, then you can grab all the Naruto Shippuden Bundles, and if you rank either two or three, you can choose one Naruto Bundle for free. This free event will run from August 16 to 19, 2025, across all servers. In Luck Royale events, after the MP40 Final Shot Ring Event, you have the Scattering Crows event, which comes with an exclusive Grand Prize, Scattering Crows Arrival Animation.

Free Fire MAX Scattering Crows Event- Release Date

The event has been released today on August 13, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 19 days. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Scattering Crows Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Scattering Crows Event.

Now, you need to make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. First spin is free for you, and then you will be required to spend 19 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin in the event. For one full round of spins, you need to spend 1024 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You will get a guaranteed Grand Prize in 7 spins.

If you spin one round and get the grand prize before the spins run out, the unused diamonds will be refunded.

Free Fire MAX Scattering Crows Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Scattering Crows Arrival Animation

Gloo Wall- The Final Valley

Other Prizes

Naruto Universal Token x 1

Naruto Universal Tokens x 2

Naruto Universal Tokens x 5

Naruto Universal Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Scattering Crows event will stay on the server for a limited time. You need to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

