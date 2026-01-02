Free Fire MAX New Year Evo Vault Event-Get M60 Dreambreaker and FAMAS Demonic Grin

Free Fire MAX has launched an exciting new Evo Vault Event to mark the arrival of New Year. Evo Vault Events are extremely popular in Free Fire MAX, as they allow the players to win exclusive gun skins as rewards. Free Fire MAX is a battle royale game, where powerful gun skins help you to rule the battlefield in style. So, what can be better than participating in the New Evo Vault Event for January 2026 and win exclusive gun skins like M60- Dreambreaker and FAMAS- Demonic Grin.
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event January 2026- Release Date
The event has been launched today on January 2, 2026, and will stay on the server for the next 30 days. It is a Luck Royale Event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Evo Vault Event.
- Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off)
- Evo gun is guaranteed in 50 spins or less.
- You will get Evo Tokens if you win owned guns.
Fre Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards
- M60- Dreambreaker
- MPS- Platinum Divinity
- M1014- Green Flame Draco
- FAMAS- Demonic Grin
- Tactical Market
- Universal Evo Token Crate
- Luck Royale Voucher
- Green Flame Draco (M1014) Token Crate
- Team Booster
- Super Leg Pockets
- Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Platinum Divinity (MPS) Token Crate
- Enhance Hammer
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event January 2026- Exchange Rewards
Evo Tokens earned by you in the event can be used against various exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the number of Evo Tokens required as an exchange for these rewards.
- M60- Dreambreaker x 5 Evo Tokens
- M1014- Green Flame Draco x 5 Evo Tokens
- MPS- Platinum Divinity x 5 Evo Tokens
- FAMAS- Demonic Grin x 5 Evo Tokens
- Evo Weapon Universal Token (100) x 5 Evo Tokens
Weapon Attributes
Attributes
M60- Dreambreaker
- Rate of Fire ++
- Damage +
- Reload Speed –
MPS- Platinum Divinity
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
M1014- Green Flame Draco
- Rate of Fire ++
- Damage +
- Reload Speed –
FAMAS- Demonic Grin
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event will stay on the server for 30 days, and the players have ample time to get the Evo Gun they want. You need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.
