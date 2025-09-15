Free Fire MAX Hello Trouble Ring-Get Trouble Ring Bundles, Guns and Gloo Walls

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Luck Royale event, Hello Trouble Ring for the server. The event has been launched after the event Broom Swoosh and is a Luck Royale event. To earn rewards in Luck Royale events, the players need to make spins by spending their Free Fire MAX diamonds. The event brings exclusive rewards like the Hopping Trouble Bundle (Male), MPS- Troublemaker and Gloo Wall- Trouble Locker to the gaming platform. As it is a Universal Ring Event, players can use their owned Universal Ring Tokens to get exclusive rewards in exchange for these tokens.

Free Fire MAX Trouble Ring Event- Release Date

The event was launched on September 12, 2025 and will be available on the server for the next 14 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Trouble Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Hello Trouble Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off).

Free Fire MAX Hello Trouble Ring Event- Rewards

Hopping Trouble Bundle (Male)

Pom-Pom Trouble Bundle (Female)

MPS- Trouble maker

Gloo Wall- Trouble Locker

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Hello Trouble Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

Universal Ring Tokens earned by you in various events and this event can be exchanged against various exclusive rewards. Here are the Universal Ring tokens required as an exchange against respective reward:

MPS- Troublemaker x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Hopping Trouble Maker x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Pom-Pom Trouble Maker x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Gloo Wall- Trouble Locker x 80 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

AN94 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

M1014 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Hello Trouble Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.

