Free Fire MAX Luck Royale Bolly Boli and Emote Royale Event-Win Prizes

Free Fire MAX Diwali celebrations are on a full swing and they have actually added a new excitement to the gameplay for Free Fire MAX. Diwali 2024 events like Light vs Dark, Diwali Lucky Draw 2024 and Diwali Squad Cup 2024 are some of the most challenging events for this Diwali Season in Free Fire MAX and the events come with some exclusive rewards like 50000 Free Fire MAX diamonds and a real gold medal. Apart from the Free Fire MAX Diwali Events, various New Luck Royale Events like the Bolly Boli Event and the Emote Royale Event have been added to the server. The events come with exclusive rewards like Voice packs and The Magma Quake Emote to elevate your gaming experience.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Luck Royale Bolly Boli Event

Free Fire MAX has launched a new luck Royale event Bolly Boli for the server. The event was launched on the 20th of October 2024 and it will stay on the server for the next 5 days. The players can take part in this Luck Royale Faded Wheel Event and win some fabulous Voice packs to make their gameplay interesting.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Bolly Boli Event?

Advertisment

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now go to the Bolly Boli Event.

Here, you need to select two prizes from the screen that you do not want, as it’s a Faded Wheel event.

Click on ‘Confirm’ to finalize your selection of prizes.

Now, you can use your 5 Free Fire MAX Diamonds to make your first spin in the event.

Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

Free Fire MAX Bolly Boli Event Rewards?

Bolly Boli Voice pack x 4 (Get 4 different types of Voice packs that will provide you with quick funny messages to make your gameplay interesting).

Swagger Damage Weapon Loot Crate

Supply Crate

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Cube Fragment x 2

Pet Food x 3

Advertisment

Weapon Attributes

Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS- Swagger Ownage

Advertisment

Range ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

P90- Swagger Ownage

Range ++

Reload Speed –

Advertisment

Victory Wings Loot Crate

M60- Victory Wings

Accuracy +

Range +

Reload Speed –

Advertisment

VSS- Victory Wings

Magazine ++

Reload Speed –

SKS- Victory Wings

Advertisment

Magazine +

Damage +

Range –

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Get the Magma Quake Emote

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event was launched on 20th of October 2024 and will remain on the server for the next 5 days. Free Fire MAX social media handle says “Celebrate Diwali in style with these epic animations and items.”

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now go to the Emote Royale Event.

Here you will need to make spins using your Free Fire MAX Diamonds to win prizes in the event. You will need 10 diamonds for one spin and 100 diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prizes

Magma Quake Emote

Aura Boarder Emote

Arm Wave Emote

Other Prizes

Wild Nightlife

Modern Jazz Jackets

Bookie (Pants)

Backpack- Painted Omen

Skyboard- Green Star

Parachute- Smiley

Loot Box- Golden Hand

Free Fire MAX events can currently be accessed with lesser number of Free Fire MAX diamonds. The players can take part in the events and win the rewards they want from the event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX 'FFM Gives Back' Event-Win 50 Times More Diamonds

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 Light Vs Dark-Get Grizzly Born Bundle

GTA 6 Teaser in GTA Online Will Take You Back to RDR2 Gameplay

GTA 6 Could Face Stiff Competition from the AAA Rival MindsEye