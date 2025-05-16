Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event Launches for May 2025-Get Up to 90% Off on Select Items

Free Fire MAX is extremely popular because of its regular updates and new events that are launched on the platform on a regular basis. Most of the events in Free Fire MAX are server-based, and this refers to different events being launched for different regions. These events are extremely popular, as they provide the players with an opportunity to grab some exclusive in-game rewards. After the Heal Pistol and Emote Royale event, a new Mystery Shop Event has been launched for the server. Mystery Shop is a very popular event in Free Fire MAX as it allows the players to purchase some rare collectibles at a huge discount of up to 90% given in the event.

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event May 2025- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop event was launched today on May 16, 2025, and will be available for the next 6 days on the server. The players can try their luck through the event and purchase the available premium collections till the closure of the event. Players can claim random discounts in the Free Fire Max Mystery Shop and there is a possibility for the players to switch back and forth between the prizes. To unlock the grand prize, the players need to make a few random purchases and once they have collected all the current prizes along with the Grand Prize, they will be automatically switched to other prize pool. The theme for this Mystery Event in Free Fire MAX is the Booyah Premier League (BPL) and the Grand Prize for the event is Powerplay.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event for May 2025?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, click on the ‘Mystery Shop’ icon on the screen.

Here, click on ‘Try Your Luck’.

Once the spinning starts, click on ‘Stop’ and this is where the random discount you get will be displayed on the screen.

Discount percentage will vary for all the players.

Here is a List of the Items from One of the Prize Pools in Free Fire Max Mystery Shop Event

Pumpkin Knight Bundle

Cobalt Athlete Bundle

Great Conductor

Inner Self Mastery

Gloo Wall- Spikey Spine

Gloo Wall- Spot on Tapestry

Name Change Card

Golden Vow

Skyboard- Fabled Netherworld

Backpack- Spikey Spines

Pan- Tidal Waves

The Orange Monster

The event offers various Prize Pools, and this makes it a great opportunity to collect Premium Collectibles in Free Fire MAX at a huge discount. The event will stay on the server for a limited time and the players can use this event as an opportunity to get the collectibles they like from the event.

