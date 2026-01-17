Free Fire MAX OB52 Update Download and Relay Mart Discount Event-Unlock Free Diamonds

Free Fire MAX OB52 Update has been launched on January 14, 2026, along with the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab. The collab brings some interesting changes to the gameplay along with some jujutsu-themed events to the platform. Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab lets you experience the brand-new jujutsu abilities in the game. These jujutsu abilities will be easily accessible in the game though a special panel, where you can unlock and explore each of these abilities. If you unlock all the abilities, you will also get a special ‘Buff’ as a bonus. New OB52 Update comes with weapon and character updates, a new location ‘Neon City’, a new character Morse, and some new theme-based events that will help you win some exclusive rewards.
Steps for Free Fire MAX OB52 Update Download for Android Device
Most of the users would be playing the game Free Fire Max since a very long time, and they just need to update the game on their Android device.
- Open the game Free Fire MAX on your Android device.
- Click on the ‘Update’ Button.
- This action will download the Free Fire MAX Update OB52 on your Android device.
- Click on the Free Fire MAX icon to play the game on your device and this will start the OB52 installation on your device.
- If you are a new player, then you just have to visit the Google Play Store to download the latest Free Fire MAX OB52 Update on your device.
- Go to Google Play Store and search for the game Free Fire MAX in the search bar in the upper right corner or Click Here.
- Now click on the ‘Install’ button on the screen.
- This action will start the installation of the game on your Android device.
- Once the installation is done, look for the ‘Free Fire MAX’ icon on your home screen or in a separate gaming folder like ‘Gaming Hub’ on your device.
- Click on the game icon and this will automatically download the game on your device.
- Start playing Free Fire MAX on your Android device.
Link to Download Free Fire MAX OB52 Update on iOS devices?
- Visit the official website for App Store to download the Free Fire MAX OB52 Update on your iOS devices.
Free Fire MAX Relay Mart Discount Event- Win Free Fire MAX Diamonds for Free
Free Fire MAX has launched a new discount event Relay Mart, where you can win 20% extra Free Fire MAX diamonds for free on your purchase. Apart from that the event comes with some exclusive prizes like the Megumi Fushiguro Bundle and much more.
How to Earn Free Fire Max Diamonds for Free in Relay Mart Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Go to the Relay Mart Event on your Home Screen.
- You need to purchase more to earn more coupons and unlock Diamonds Rebate.
- The more you purchase in the event, higher is the discount you get.
- Get an additional 10% discount coupon from your friend, and help you friend earn diamond rebate.
- Once you have completed your purchase, you will get a 10% discount coupon, which you can share with your friends to get the diamond rebate.
- If your friends use the coupon shared by you to make a purchase, you can claim your diamond rebate.
Items You can Purchase in Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Relay Event
- Megumi Fushiguro Bundle
- Ten Shadows Technique
- Backpack- The Well’s Unknown Abyss
- Megumi Fushiguro Voice Pack
- Jujutsu Universal Shard
- Shinobi Ablaze Bundle
Free Fire MAX Relay Mart event will stay on the server for 8 days. The players need to take part in the event to earn some free diamonds in the game.
