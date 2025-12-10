Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 10, 2025, and Winter Masks Event-Get Free Diamonds

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are published daily on various social media handles, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against various rewards like Free Fire MAX Diamonds, gun skins, weapons. Free Fire MAX redeem codes have an alphanumeric combination, and are published by Garena every midnight. The window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time of 12 to 18 hours. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for December 10, 2025, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds. Also. The new Luck Royale Event, Winter Masks Event, brings some exclusive rewards like the Frosty Band and Candy Beard Mask to the gaming platform.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 10, 2025

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFEV0SQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FF1V2CB34ERT

MCPW2D1U3XA3

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFCMCPSEN5MX

UVX9PYZV54AC

FF2VC3DENRF5

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFICJGW9NKYT

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here

Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.

Free Fire MAX Winter Masks Event

The event has been launched today on December 10, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 14 days. Players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

Advertisment

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Winter Masks Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Winter Masks Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 1 Round (7 spins) will cost you 1033 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You will get a Guaranteed Grand Prize in 7 spins.

Free Fire MAX Winter Masks Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Candy Beard Mask

Frosty Band

Icy Mask

Beardy Grin (Mask)

Basic Prizes

Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Ice Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Tactical market x 2

Super Leg Pockets x 2

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are available for a limited time. You can use the redeem codes to win free costumes, free fire max diamonds, and gun skins. You can also win some exclusive masks in the Free Fire MAX Winter Masks event by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the new event.

Advertisment

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 26, 2025, and Target Practice Emote Event

The Game Awards 2025 Confirmed vs Likely Reveals-Will it Reveal GTA 6 Trailer 3?

GTA 6 Announcement Expected Today, as GTA 5 Michael DLC Moves from December 9 to 10

Advertisment

GTA 5 Mansions Update and Michael DLC Mission Leaks-How Much Will the Mansions Cost?