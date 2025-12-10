Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 10, 2025, and Winter Masks Event-Get Free Diamonds

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are published daily on various social media handles, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against various rewards like Free Fire MAX Diamonds, gun skins, weapons. Free Fire MAX redeem codes have an alphanumeric combination, and are published by Garena every midnight. The window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time of 12 to 18 hours. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for December 10, 2025, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds. Also. The new Luck Royale Event, Winter Masks Event, brings some exclusive rewards like the Frosty Band and Candy Beard Mask to the gaming platform.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 10, 2025
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FFB2GH3KJL56
- FF5B6YUHBVF3
- FF7TRD2SQA9F
- FF8HG3JK5L0P
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- XF4SWKCH6KY4
- FFEV0SQPFDZ9
- FFPURTQPFDZ9
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FF1V2CB34ERT
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FF2VC3DENRF5
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFICJGW9NKYT
Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?
- Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here
- Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.
Free Fire MAX Winter Masks Event
The event has been launched today on December 10, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 14 days. Players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Winter Masks Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Winter Masks Event.
- Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 1 Round (7 spins) will cost you 1033 Free Fire MAX diamonds.
- You will get a Guaranteed Grand Prize in 7 spins.
Free Fire MAX Winter Masks Event- Rewards
Grand Prize
- Candy Beard Mask
- Frosty Band
- Icy Mask
- Beardy Grin (Mask)
Basic Prizes
- Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate x 2
- Ice Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate x 2
- Luck Royale Voucher
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Tactical market x 2
- Super Leg Pockets x 2
Free Fire MAX redeem codes are available for a limited time. You can use the redeem codes to win free costumes, free fire max diamonds, and gun skins. You can also win some exclusive masks in the Free Fire MAX Winter Masks event by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the new event.
