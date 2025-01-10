GTA 6 Release Delayed or On Track Would be Revealed on 6th Feb 2025

GTA 6 release rumors are spreading like wildfire, since Rockstar Games has not broken its silence over the development of the game since the release of its first official trailer. First official trailer for GTA 6 was released in December 2023, and it has been 400 days since we last heard on GTA 6 from Rockstar Games. Though Take-Two Interactive has been continuously confirming the fact that GTA 6 release is on track, but surely the fans have their doubts.

GTA 6 Release Info and Take Two Interactive’s Financial Earnings Call

Based on some past trends, most of the major announcement about the upcoming games are done by Take Two Interactive after their third quarter financial earnings call that happens in early February. This year Take two Interactive is holding its third quarter fiscal year earnings call on Thursday, February 6, 2025. As we had revealed earlier that GTA 4 and GTA 5 also got their final release date in the month of January of their relative release year, just before Take Two’s Financial Earnings Call in that particular year. Therefore, all eyes are on the dates around February 6, 2025, as this is when you can expect some major announcement around GTA 6. This is considered to be an apt time for Rockstar to make some major announcements, as after the call it offers Take- Two boss, Strauss Zelnik a good opportunity to discuss it with the executives present in the meeting.

Here is a post on 'X' by 'GTA 6 Countdown':

Take-Two has officially scheduled the next earnings call for February 6th.



Take-Two has officially scheduled the next earnings call for February 6th.

Mostly, information from Rockstar Games comes by the end of January of the release year, or early February, as has happened before with all the popular games including GTA 5, GTA 4, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3. Release date for all these games was either confirmed on the last day of January or on the 1st of February. The other side of this story is a little less exciting for the fans who are really looking forward to the release of GTA 6 in 2025, as there is a possibility that Rockstar Games might come out with an announcement on the delay in the release of the game.

However, any piece of news on GTA 6 would be a real delight for the fans, as it would help them in understanding where GTA 6 development is going. GTA Online could also get some update news around the financial earnings call.

Even if Rockstar Games does not come out with any information on GTA 6, then the report presented by Take Two Interactive would at least reflect how far the game has reached with respect to development. GTA 6 has already been delayed once, and the fans really want to know whether the release of the game is on track for now. A French journalist has also reported that GTA 6 trailer 2 would come out in the first quarter of 2025, and if we connect all the facts together, then we are looking at a GTA 6 release date announcement in January or early February, and trailer 2 release in the first quarter of 2025. GTA 6 fans will definitely get some information on the game in the first quarter of 2025, even if till now, Rockstar Games has managed to prove all the speculations wrong by breaking all the past trends.

