GTA 6 Release Info Reveal Could Happen in January 2025 Based on Trends

GTA 6 has created a new record for itself, by being the first Rockstar title to go without any official announcement since the release of its first official trailer. Rockstar released the first official trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, and since then no official information either in the form of trailer 2 or screenshots has been released for the game. The game has managed to maintain its hype with the help of leaks and rumors, and most likely is self-marketing itself, like a former Rockstar developer said on ‘X’. If you go by the past trends, then Red Dead Redemption 2 had a gap of 343 days between trailer 1 and 2, and GTA 5 had a gap of 378 days between the two official trailers. In case of GTA 6 the gap between trailer 1 and trailer 2 has almost been 379 days, and this is where GTA 6 has created a new record for itself. Okay, so the CEO of Take Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games has stated that, GTA 6 is going to be extraordinary and is going to be worth the wait, but how long should the GTA 6 fans wait for some kind of official reveal on the game.

Rockstar has completely refrained itself from providing any information on GTA 6. Be it GTA 6 trailer 2 or the development phase of the game, GTA 6 fans have not heard from Rockstar Games at all. So, the fans are actually inquisitive about the fact, what is actually holding back Rockstar games on talking openly about GTA 6 in any forum or discussion?

GTA 6 Release Date Info Could Happen in January 2025- Rockstar’s Past Trends

Now, a theory around GTA 6 release info reveals that Rockstar might come out with some kind of release date info on GTA 6 in another 30 0r 40 days’ time. This reveal is actually is based on the past trend followed by Rockstar Games, where they have always revealed the official release date for their big titles in the month of January. So, the fans believe, if Rockstar is definitely coming out with the game in the fall of 2025, then January 2025 is the right time for them to make this announcement. Let’s take a look back at Rockstar’s history of release timeline for some of their major titles.

GTA 4 was released at a time, when Rockstar Games had no Newswire letter for the fans. That time they had actually put out a press release through their parent company Take Two Interactive, at precisely 8:31 am Eastern Time on January 24, 2008, and the press release covered the final official release date for GTA 4, which was April 29, 2008. This exact same thing happened with the game L.A. Noire, for which the release was announced on January 24th, 2011. Similarly, the release date for MAX Payne 3 was announced on January 17th, 2012. The biggest game of the series GTA 5 was also announced on 31st January of its release year. Another big Game from Rockstar Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced on 1st of February, 2018, and the game was finally released on 26th October 2018. So, the fans are really hopeful that they are going to hear from Rockstar Games on GTA 6 in the month of January 2025.

GTA 5 and RDR2 faced some release delays, while the release date for GTA 6 has been confirmed for the fall of 2025. According to the fans January 2025 looks like an apt time for Rockstar Games to come out with some suitable information on the game, and that information could either be GTA 6 trailer 2, or gameplay screenshots, or the final release date of the game.

Take Two Interactive will have its next earnings call in the month of February, and this could be one of the reasons why the fans expect to hear some news around the new upcoming releases from Rockstar Games. The Fans believe that January end or early February next year is the time when they will hear from Take Two Interactive and Rockstar Games about any kind of development on GTA 6.

