GTA 6 Leaked Artwork Sends Fans into a Frenzy as they Call it Fake

GTA 6 leaks are everywhere on the web, but some of the leaks actually spark a good discussion in the GTA community. A new leaked artwork is again sending fans into frenzy, but many of them still believe that its fake. Rockstar Games has not revealed any information on GTA 6 since the release of its first official trailer, but according to some recent leaks on social media with respect to a date displayed on a PlayStation ad, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of trailer 2 or some official information on the game on the 3rd of December, 2024. Also, there are some rumors about a possible partnership between PlayStation and Rockstar with respect to GTA 6 marketing, and these leaks have originated from a rumored PlayStation Event that’s going to happen on 3rd December, 2024. So, if all goes well, then we might see some sort of official information coming out on the game by the end of day tomorrow.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Artwork Leaked

GTA 6 leaks just don’t stop, and this what maintains the hype and the curiosity for the game. A recent leak on social media showcases an artwork that has an image of Jason and Lucia in a car, where they seem to be prepared for action. The background of the image showcases the city buildings with a view of the palm trees, which is actually Vice City according to the GTA 6 leaks that happened in 2022. The image also showcases the logo for GTA 6 and the year of its release, but a lot of fans think that it’s a fan made image. The leaked artwork has gained popularity, as it resembles the official artwork from Rockstar Games, but a lot of fans think that the image is AI made as it is blur and not clear in any way.

Alleged new GTA 6 artwork of Jason & Lucia in a car chase has been leaked.



Do you think it’s real or just a really good fan art? pic.twitter.com/LrSnlS894p — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) November 29, 2024

Advertisment

The artwork might not be real, as Rockstar and Take Two have not committed to any kind of artwork being released for GTA 6. Though, this kind of an effort by any fan also shows the kind of hype the game actually carries. The fans are actually tired of waiting for any official information reveal on GTA 6, and this actually forces them to create some or the other interesting story with whatever information they have in hand.

GTA 6 fans are expecting the trailer 2 for the game to release on 3rd of December 2024, and this actually sparks other rumors on the game. These kind of leaks on social media are not official and the fans really need to wait till the time they hear something from Rockstar on GTA 6.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA 6 Developer Says More to Come as it Wins the ‘Most Wanted’ Award

GTA Online Weekly Update Black Friday Deals and Winter DLC Teaser

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Expected in December with the GTA Online Winter DLC

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event December 2024-Get AK47 Blue Flame Draco