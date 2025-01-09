Subscribe

0

Gaming News

GTA Online Weekly Update January 9 to 15, 2025-Get Vapid Firebolt

A New GTA Online Weekly Update has started with the arrival of the Vapid Firebolt ASP, an off-road vehicle available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The new update starts on 9th January 2025 and will be available through 15th January 2025.

Neha Joshi
New Update
Gta online weekly update 9th January to 15th January- get vapid caracara

GTA Online Weekly Update 9th January to 15th January- Get vapid Firebolt

A New GTA Online Weekly Update has started with the arrival of the Vapid Firebolt ASP, an off-road vehicle available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The new GTA Online weekly update starts on 9th January 2025 and will be available through 15th January 2025. Players can now improve and personalize the vehicle at the Hao's Special Works in the LS Car Meet.

The El Strickler Military Rifle, previously limited to GTA+ members, is now also available for purchase on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through the Gun Van and can be found on the map for the next four weeks.

The Community Series takes a fresh turn with new Jobs created on current-gen consoles, showcasing expanded prop limits and HSW upgrades, while PS4, Xbox One, and PC players get a refreshed collection of standout Jobs.  Random Transform Races are also making a comeback, along with a new Random Transform Race Creator for players to design their own challenges.

NEW Events

  • Vapid Firebolt ASP available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos
  • El Strickler Military Rifle available at the Gun Van for all players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
  • Random Transform Race options in the Creator

WEEKLY CHALLENGE

  • Create a Job in the Creator to receive GTA$100,000
Get 3X GTA$ & RP

  • Community Series

Get 2X GTA$ & RP

  • FIB File Mission Challenges
  • Random Transform Races

DISCOUNTS (50% OFF)

  • Benefactor XLS
  • Dewbauchee Massacro
DISCOUNTS (30% OFF)

  • Coil Raiden
  • Declasse Tulip M-100
  • Declasse Walton L35
  • Dinka Veto Modern
  • Karin Calico GTF
  • Pegassi Reaper
  • Pegassi Tempesta
  • Penaud La Coureuse
  • Toundra Panthere
  • Western Company Besra

GUN VAN PRIMARY DISCOUNTS

  • 30% OFF: Compact EMP Launcher
  • 30% OFF GTA+ Members: Railgun

FIB PRIORITY FILE

  • The Project Breakaway File
SALVAGE YARD ROBBERIES

  • The Duggan Robbery: Pegassi Zentorno (Top Tier)
  • The Gangbanger Robbery: Albany Roosevelt Valor (Standard Tier)
  • The Cargo Ship Robbery: Bravado Greenwood (Low Tier)

FREE VEHICLES

TEST RIDES

  • Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Benefactor XLS, Dewbauchee Massacro, Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio, LCC Innovation & Western Rat Bike
  • Luxury Autos: Benefactor Vorschlaghammer & Vapid Firebolt ASP
  • Test Track: Bravado Verlierer, Coil Raiden & LCC Avarus
  • Premium Test Ride (HSW): Vapid Firebolt ASP

PREMIUM RACE & TRIALS

