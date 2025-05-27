PS Plus Expected to Get a Discount of 30% in May 2025 PlayStation Days of Play-Rumors

PlayStation Days of Play is always a highly awaited event in the PlayStation community, and being an annual event it has a lot of importance for Sony console lovers. Right now, nothing has been confirmed by Sony on this year’s PlayStation Days of Play Event, but a reliable leaker billbil-kun has revealed that next PlayStation State of Play 2025 would be coming on May 28, 2025 and will run till June 11, 2025. The event is important for the entire PlayStation community, as it brings huge discounts on consoles, PS Plus membership, gaming accessories, and PS5 games. If you miss this opportunity, then you might have to wait for the Black Friday Deals for 2025, in order to get your favorite item from the PlayStation Store.
Here is what billbil-kun has posted on PS5 subreddit, “Here are Days of Play 2025 dates with an overview on upcoming discounts including:
PS5 Pro (for the 1st time ever)
PS5 Slim (best discount ever)
PSVR2 Headsets
Dualsense controllers
PS Plus Subscription Discounts”
This is the time when the players can stock up the items they want, as most of them are available at a heavy discount. PlayStation State of Play Event usually happens between May and June, but right now nothing has been confirmed officially by Sony on this front.
PlayStation Days of Play 2025 (Expected Discounts)
Insider Gaming has also revealed that they have the full list of PlayStation Days of Play discounts on consoles, PS5 games, and Gaming Accessories.
Here are the Discounts that would be available during the PlayStation Days of Play 2025 Event in the United States:
Discounts on PS5 Games
|
Game
|
Price
|
Price After Discount
|
Discount Amount %
|
Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PS5
|
59.99
|
19.99
|
67%
|
Destruction Allstars – PS5
|
19.99
|
9.99
|
50%
|
Returnal – PS5
|
69.99
|
29.99
|
57%
|
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – PS5
|
69.99
|
39.99
|
43%
|
Gran Turismo 7 – PS5
|
69.99
|
29.99
|
57%
|
Demon’s Souls – PS5
|
69.99
|
29.99
|
57%
|
Astro Bot – PS5
|
59.99
|
49.99
|
17%
|
PS5 MLB THE SHOW 25 – Standard Edition
|
69.99
|
49.99
|
29%
|
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS5
|
49.99
|
19.99
|
60%
|
Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s Edition – PS5
|
179.99
|
79.99
|
56%
|
Horizon Forbidden West – PS5
|
49.99
|
29.99
|
40%
|
Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition – PS5
|
59.99
|
39.99
|
33%
|
The Last of Us Part I – PS5
|
69.99
|
29.99
|
57%
|
MLB The Show 23 – PS5
|
29.99
|
19.99
|
33%
|
The Last of Us Part II Remastered – PS5
|
49.99
|
29.99
|
40%
|
The Nioh Collection – PS5
|
69.99
|
19.99
|
71%
|
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PS5
|
49.99
|
19.99
|
60%
|
God of War: Ragnarok – PS5
|
69.99
|
29.99
|
57%
|
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – PS5
|
69.99
|
29.99
|
57%
|
Rise of the Ronin – PS5
|
69.99
|
39.99
|
43%
|
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PS5
|
69.99
|
39.99
|
43%
|
Until Dawn – PS5
|
59.99
|
39.99
|
33%
|
Helldivers 2 – PS5
|
39.99
|
29.99
|
25%
|
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition – PS5
|
229.99
|
129.99
|
43%
|
MLB The Show 24 – PS5
|
29.99
|
19.99
|
33%
|
MLB The Show 24 Collector’s Edition – PS5
|
59.99
|
49.99
|
17%
|
Lego Horizon Adventures – PS5
|
59.99
|
29.99
|
50%
|
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered – PS5
|
49.99
|
29.99
|
40%
|
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5
|
69.99
|
29.99
|
57%
Hardware Discounts in PlayStation Days of Play 2025
|
Hardware
|
Price
|
Price After Discount
|
Discount %
|
Digital Console Covers_Cosmic Red – PS5
|
54.99
|
39.99
|
27%
|
Disc Console Covers_Cosmic Red – PS5
|
54.99
|
39.99
|
27%
|
Digital Console Covers_Midnight Black – PS5
|
54.99
|
39.99
|
27%
|
Disc Console Covers_Midnight Black – PS5
|
54.99
|
39.99
|
27%
|
Digital Console Covers_Nova Pink – PS5
|
54.99
|
39.99
|
27%
|
Disc Console Covers_Nova Pink – PS5
|
54.99
|
39.99
|
27%
|
Disc Console Covers_Galactic Purple – PS5
|
54.99
|
39.99
|
27%
|
Digital Console Covers_Galactic Purple – PS5
|
54.99
|
39.99
|
27%
|
Disc Console Covers_Starlight Blue – PS5
|
54.99
|
39.99
|
27%
|
Digital Console Covers_Starlight Blue – PS5
|
54.99
|
39.99
|
27%
|
Disc Console Covers_Sterling Silver – PS5
|
59.99
|
44.99
|
25%
|
Digital Console Covers_Volcanic Red – PS5
|
59.99
|
44.99
|
25%
|
Disc Console Covers_Volcanic Red – PS5
|
59.99
|
44.99
|
25%
|
Disc Console Covers_Cobalt Blue – PS5
|
59.99
|
44.99
|
25%
|
Digital Console Covers_Cobalt Blue – PS5
|
59.99
|
44.99
|
25%
|
Digital Console Covers_Sterling Silver – PS5
|
59.99
|
44.99
|
25%
|
PULSE Explore Earbuds_Midnight Black – PS5
|
199.99
|
169.99
|
15%
|
PULSE Explore Earbuds_White – PS5
|
199.99
|
169.99
|
15%
|
Access Controller
|
89.99
|
69.99
|
22%
|
Seagate Drive – 2TB External PS5 HDD
|
89.99
|
79.99
|
11%
|
Seagate Drive – 5TB External PS5 HDD
|
149.99
|
129.99
|
13%
|
PowerA VR2 Case
|
59.99
|
54.99
|
8%
|
Slim Console Cover Set_Midnight Black – PS5
|
54.99
|
44.99
|
18%
|
Slim Console Cover Set_Indigo – PS5
|
64.99
|
54.99
|
15%
|
Slim Console Cover Set_Pearl – PS5
|
64.99
|
54.99
|
15%
|
VR2 Console – PSVR2
|
399.99
|
349.99
|
13%
|
VR2 Console_Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – PSVR2
|
399.99
|
349.99
|
13%
|
Pro Console – PS5
|
699.99
|
649.99
|
7%
|
Call of Duty – Standard
|
449.99
|
449.99
|
0%
|
Call of Duty – Digital
|
399.99
|
399.99
|
0%
|
Shapes of Play: Battle_Game Board – OTHER
|
44.99
|
26.99
|
40%
|
Shapes of Play: Recharge_Fidget Toy – OTHER
|
34.99
|
20.99
|
40%
|
Shapes of Play: Create_Magnetic Blocks – OTHER
|
79.99
|
47.99
|
40%
|
DualSense Edge Controller_White – PS5
|
199.99
|
169.99
|
15%
|
DualSense Edge Controller_Midnight Black – PS5
|
199.99
|
169.99
|
15%
|
DualSense Controller_Cosmic Red – PS5
|
74.99
|
54.99
|
27%
|
DualSense Controller_Fortnite Limited Edition – PS5
|
84.99
|
54.99
|
35%
|
DualSense Controller_Galactic Purple – PS5
|
74.99
|
54.99
|
27%
|
DualSense Controller_Starlight Blue – PS5
|
74.99
|
54.99
|
27%
|
DualSense Controller_Sterling Silver – PS5
|
79.99
|
59.99
|
25%
|
DualSense Controller_Volcanic Red – PS5
|
79.99
|
59.99
|
25%
|
DualSense Controller_Cobalt Blue – PS5
|
79.99
|
59.99
|
25%
|
DualSense Controller_Grey Camouflage – PS5
|
74.99
|
54.99
|
27%
|
DualSense Controller_Teal – PS5
|
79.99
|
59.99
|
25%
|
DualSense Controller_Indigo – PS5
|
79.99
|
59.99
|
25%
|
DualSense Controller_Pearl – PS5
|
79.99
|
59.99
|
25%
|
DualSense Controller_White – PS5
|
74.99
|
54.99
|
27%
|
DualSense Controller_Midnight Black – PS5
|
74.99
|
54.99
|
27%
|
Slim Console Cover Set_Cobalt Blue – PS5
|
59.99
|
49.99
|
17%
|
Slim Console Cover Set_Volcanic Red – PS5
|
59.99
|
49.99
|
17%
|
WD 2TB SSD
|
209.99
|
189.99
|
10%
|
WD 4TB SSD
|
389.99
|
339.99
|
13%
|
WD 8TB SSD
|
699.99
|
679.99
|
3%
There are also rumors that PS Plus Subscription will be available at a discount of 30%. If this information is correct, then official announcement would be made very soon by Sony.
