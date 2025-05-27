PS Plus Expected to Get a Discount of 30% in May 2025 PlayStation Days of Play-Rumors

PlayStation Days of Play is always a highly awaited event in the PlayStation community, and being an annual event it has a lot of importance for Sony console lovers. Right now, nothing has been confirmed by Sony on this year’s PlayStation Days of Play Event, but a reliable leaker billbil-kun has revealed that next PlayStation State of Play 2025 would be coming on May 28, 2025 and will run till June 11, 2025. The event is important for the entire PlayStation community, as it brings huge discounts on consoles, PS Plus membership, gaming accessories, and PS5 games. If you miss this opportunity, then you might have to wait for the Black Friday Deals for 2025, in order to get your favorite item from the PlayStation Store.

Here is what billbil-kun has posted on PS5 subreddit, “Here are Days of Play 2025 dates with an overview on upcoming discounts including:

PS5 Pro (for the 1st time ever)

PS5 Slim (best discount ever)

PSVR2 Headsets

Dualsense controllers

PS Plus Subscription Discounts”

This is the time when the players can stock up the items they want, as most of them are available at a heavy discount. PlayStation State of Play Event usually happens between May and June, but right now nothing has been confirmed officially by Sony on this front.

PlayStation Days of Play 2025 (Expected Discounts)

Insider Gaming has also revealed that they have the full list of PlayStation Days of Play discounts on consoles, PS5 games, and Gaming Accessories.

Here are the Discounts that would be available during the PlayStation Days of Play 2025 Event in the United States:

Discounts on PS5 Games

Game Price Price After Discount Discount Amount % Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PS5 59.99 19.99 67% Destruction Allstars – PS5 19.99 9.99 50% Returnal – PS5 69.99 29.99 57% Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – PS5 69.99 39.99 43% Gran Turismo 7 – PS5 69.99 29.99 57% Demon’s Souls – PS5 69.99 29.99 57% Astro Bot – PS5 59.99 49.99 17% PS5 MLB THE SHOW 25 – Standard Edition 69.99 49.99 29% Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS5 49.99 19.99 60% Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s Edition – PS5 179.99 79.99 56% Horizon Forbidden West – PS5 49.99 29.99 40% Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition – PS5 59.99 39.99 33% The Last of Us Part I – PS5 69.99 29.99 57% MLB The Show 23 – PS5 29.99 19.99 33% The Last of Us Part II Remastered – PS5 49.99 29.99 40% The Nioh Collection – PS5 69.99 19.99 71% Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PS5 49.99 19.99 60% God of War: Ragnarok – PS5 69.99 29.99 57% Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – PS5 69.99 29.99 57% Rise of the Ronin – PS5 69.99 39.99 43% Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PS5 69.99 39.99 43% Until Dawn – PS5 59.99 39.99 33% Helldivers 2 – PS5 39.99 29.99 25% Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition – PS5 229.99 129.99 43% MLB The Show 24 – PS5 29.99 19.99 33% MLB The Show 24 Collector’s Edition – PS5 59.99 49.99 17% Lego Horizon Adventures – PS5 59.99 29.99 50% Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered – PS5 49.99 29.99 40% Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5 69.99 29.99 57%

Hardware Discounts in PlayStation Days of Play 2025

Hardware Price Price After Discount Discount % Digital Console Covers_Cosmic Red – PS5 54.99 39.99 27% Disc Console Covers_Cosmic Red – PS5 54.99 39.99 27% Digital Console Covers_Midnight Black – PS5 54.99 39.99 27% Disc Console Covers_Midnight Black – PS5 54.99 39.99 27% Digital Console Covers_Nova Pink – PS5 54.99 39.99 27% Disc Console Covers_Nova Pink – PS5 54.99 39.99 27% Disc Console Covers_Galactic Purple – PS5 54.99 39.99 27% Digital Console Covers_Galactic Purple – PS5 54.99 39.99 27% Disc Console Covers_Starlight Blue – PS5 54.99 39.99 27% Digital Console Covers_Starlight Blue – PS5 54.99 39.99 27% Disc Console Covers_Sterling Silver – PS5 59.99 44.99 25% Digital Console Covers_Volcanic Red – PS5 59.99 44.99 25% Disc Console Covers_Volcanic Red – PS5 59.99 44.99 25% Disc Console Covers_Cobalt Blue – PS5 59.99 44.99 25% Digital Console Covers_Cobalt Blue – PS5 59.99 44.99 25% Digital Console Covers_Sterling Silver – PS5 59.99 44.99 25% PULSE Explore Earbuds_Midnight Black – PS5 199.99 169.99 15% PULSE Explore Earbuds_White – PS5 199.99 169.99 15% Access Controller 89.99 69.99 22% Seagate Drive – 2TB External PS5 HDD 89.99 79.99 11% Seagate Drive – 5TB External PS5 HDD 149.99 129.99 13% PowerA VR2 Case 59.99 54.99 8% Slim Console Cover Set_Midnight Black – PS5 54.99 44.99 18% Slim Console Cover Set_Indigo – PS5 64.99 54.99 15% Slim Console Cover Set_Pearl – PS5 64.99 54.99 15% VR2 Console – PSVR2 399.99 349.99 13% VR2 Console_Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – PSVR2 399.99 349.99 13% Pro Console – PS5 699.99 649.99 7% Call of Duty – Standard 449.99 449.99 0% Call of Duty – Digital 399.99 399.99 0% Shapes of Play: Battle_Game Board – OTHER 44.99 26.99 40% Shapes of Play: Recharge_Fidget Toy – OTHER 34.99 20.99 40% Shapes of Play: Create_Magnetic Blocks – OTHER 79.99 47.99 40% DualSense Edge Controller_White – PS5 199.99 169.99 15% DualSense Edge Controller_Midnight Black – PS5 199.99 169.99 15% DualSense Controller_Cosmic Red – PS5 74.99 54.99 27% DualSense Controller_Fortnite Limited Edition – PS5 84.99 54.99 35% DualSense Controller_Galactic Purple – PS5 74.99 54.99 27% DualSense Controller_Starlight Blue – PS5 74.99 54.99 27% DualSense Controller_Sterling Silver – PS5 79.99 59.99 25% DualSense Controller_Volcanic Red – PS5 79.99 59.99 25% DualSense Controller_Cobalt Blue – PS5 79.99 59.99 25% DualSense Controller_Grey Camouflage – PS5 74.99 54.99 27% DualSense Controller_Teal – PS5 79.99 59.99 25% DualSense Controller_Indigo – PS5 79.99 59.99 25% DualSense Controller_Pearl – PS5 79.99 59.99 25% DualSense Controller_White – PS5 74.99 54.99 27% DualSense Controller_Midnight Black – PS5 74.99 54.99 27% Slim Console Cover Set_Cobalt Blue – PS5 59.99 49.99 17% Slim Console Cover Set_Volcanic Red – PS5 59.99 49.99 17% WD 2TB SSD 209.99 189.99 10% WD 4TB SSD 389.99 339.99 13% WD 8TB SSD 699.99 679.99 3%

There are also rumors that PS Plus Subscription will be available at a discount of 30%. If this information is correct, then official announcement would be made very soon by Sony.

