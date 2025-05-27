Subscribe

0

Gaming News

PS Plus Expected to Get a Discount of 30% in May 2025 PlayStation Days of Play-Rumors

Right now, nothing has been confirmed by Sony on this year’s PlayStation Days of Play Event, but a reliable leaker billbil-kun has revealed that next PlayStation State of Play 2025 would be coming on May 28, 2025.

author-image
Neha Joshi
Updated On
New Update
PlayStation Days of Play 2025

PlayStation Days of Play 2025

Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

PlayStation Days of Play is always a highly awaited event in the PlayStation community, and being an annual event it has a lot of importance for Sony console lovers. Right now, nothing has been confirmed by Sony on this year’s PlayStation Days of Play Event, but a reliable leaker billbil-kun has revealed that next PlayStation State of Play 2025 would be coming on May 28, 2025 and will run till June 11, 2025. The event is important for the entire PlayStation community, as it brings huge discounts on consoles, PS Plus membership, gaming accessories, and PS5 games. If you miss this opportunity, then you might have to wait for the Black Friday Deals for 2025, in order to get your favorite item from the PlayStation Store.

Here is what billbil-kun has posted on PS5 subreddit, “Here are Days of Play 2025 dates with an overview on upcoming discounts including:

PS5 Pro (for the 1st time ever)

PS5 Slim (best discount ever)

PSVR2 Headsets

Dualsense controllers

PS Plus Subscription Discounts”

This is the time when the players can stock up the items they want, as most of them are available at a heavy discount. PlayStation State of Play Event usually happens between May and June, but right now nothing has been confirmed officially by Sony on this front.

PlayStation Days of Play 2025 (Expected Discounts)

Insider Gaming has also revealed that they have the full list of PlayStation Days of Play discounts on consoles, PS5 games, and Gaming Accessories.

Here are the Discounts that would be available during the PlayStation Days of Play 2025 Event in the United States:

Discounts on PS5 Games

Game

Price

Price After Discount

Discount Amount %

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PS5

59.99

19.99

67%

Destruction Allstars – PS5

19.99

9.99

50%

Returnal – PS5

69.99

29.99

57%

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – PS5

69.99

39.99

43%

Gran Turismo 7 – PS5

69.99

29.99

57%

Demon’s Souls – PS5

69.99

29.99

57%

Astro Bot – PS5

59.99

49.99

17%

PS5 MLB THE SHOW 25 – Standard Edition

69.99

49.99

29%

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – PS5

49.99

19.99

60%

Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s Edition – PS5

179.99

79.99

56%

Horizon Forbidden West – PS5

49.99

29.99

40%

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition – PS5

59.99

39.99

33%

The Last of Us Part I – PS5

69.99

29.99

57%

MLB The Show 23 – PS5

29.99

19.99

33%

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – PS5

49.99

29.99

40%

The Nioh Collection – PS5

69.99

19.99

71%

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PS5

49.99

19.99

60%

God of War: Ragnarok – PS5

69.99

29.99

57%

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – PS5

69.99

29.99

57%

Rise of the Ronin – PS5

69.99

39.99

43%

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PS5

69.99

39.99

43%

Until Dawn – PS5

59.99

39.99

33%

Helldivers 2 – PS5

39.99

29.99

25%

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition – PS5

229.99

129.99

43%

MLB The Show 24 – PS5

29.99

19.99

33%

MLB The Show 24 Collector’s Edition – PS5

59.99

49.99

17%

Lego Horizon Adventures – PS5

59.99

29.99

50%

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered – PS5

49.99

29.99

40%

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – PS5

69.99

29.99

57%

Hardware Discounts in PlayStation Days of Play 2025

Hardware

Price

Price After Discount

Discount %

Digital Console Covers_Cosmic Red – PS5

54.99

39.99

27%

Disc Console Covers_Cosmic Red – PS5

54.99

39.99

27%

Digital Console Covers_Midnight Black – PS5

54.99

39.99

27%

Disc Console Covers_Midnight Black – PS5

54.99

39.99

27%

Digital Console Covers_Nova Pink – PS5

54.99

39.99

27%

Disc Console Covers_Nova Pink – PS5

54.99

39.99

27%

Disc Console Covers_Galactic Purple – PS5

54.99

39.99

27%

Digital Console Covers_Galactic Purple – PS5

54.99

39.99

27%

Disc Console Covers_Starlight Blue – PS5

54.99

39.99

27%

Digital Console Covers_Starlight Blue – PS5

54.99

39.99

27%

Disc Console Covers_Sterling Silver – PS5

59.99

44.99

25%

Digital Console Covers_Volcanic Red – PS5

59.99

44.99

25%

Disc Console Covers_Volcanic Red – PS5

59.99

44.99

25%

Disc Console Covers_Cobalt Blue – PS5

59.99

44.99

25%

Digital Console Covers_Cobalt Blue – PS5

59.99

44.99

25%

Digital Console Covers_Sterling Silver – PS5

59.99

44.99

25%

PULSE Explore Earbuds_Midnight Black – PS5

199.99

169.99

15%

PULSE Explore Earbuds_White – PS5

199.99

169.99

15%

Access Controller

89.99

69.99

22%

Seagate Drive – 2TB External PS5 HDD

89.99

79.99

11%

Seagate Drive – 5TB External PS5 HDD

149.99

129.99

13%

PowerA VR2 Case

59.99

54.99

8%

Slim Console Cover Set_Midnight Black – PS5

54.99

44.99

18%

Slim Console Cover Set_Indigo – PS5

64.99

54.99

15%

Slim Console Cover Set_Pearl – PS5

64.99

54.99

15%

VR2 Console – PSVR2

399.99

349.99

13%

VR2 Console_Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – PSVR2

399.99

349.99

13%

Pro Console – PS5

699.99

649.99

7%

Call of Duty – Standard

449.99

449.99

0%

Call of Duty – Digital

399.99

399.99

0%

Shapes of Play: Battle_Game Board – OTHER

44.99

26.99

40%

Shapes of Play: Recharge_Fidget Toy – OTHER

34.99

20.99

40%

Shapes of Play: Create_Magnetic Blocks – OTHER

79.99

47.99

40%

DualSense Edge Controller_White – PS5

199.99

169.99

15%

DualSense Edge Controller_Midnight Black – PS5

199.99

169.99

15%

DualSense Controller_Cosmic Red – PS5

74.99

54.99

27%

DualSense Controller_Fortnite Limited Edition – PS5

84.99

54.99

35%

DualSense Controller_Galactic Purple – PS5

74.99

54.99

27%

DualSense Controller_Starlight Blue – PS5

74.99

54.99

27%

DualSense Controller_Sterling Silver – PS5

79.99

59.99

25%

DualSense Controller_Volcanic Red – PS5

79.99

59.99

25%

DualSense Controller_Cobalt Blue – PS5

79.99

59.99

25%

DualSense Controller_Grey Camouflage – PS5

74.99

54.99

27%

DualSense Controller_Teal – PS5

79.99

59.99

25%

DualSense Controller_Indigo – PS5

79.99

59.99

25%

DualSense Controller_Pearl – PS5

79.99

59.99

25%

DualSense Controller_White – PS5

74.99

54.99

27%

DualSense Controller_Midnight Black – PS5

74.99

54.99

27%

Slim Console Cover Set_Cobalt Blue – PS5

59.99

49.99

17%

Slim Console Cover Set_Volcanic Red – PS5

59.99

49.99

17%

WD 2TB SSD

209.99

189.99

10%

WD 4TB SSD

389.99

339.99

13%

WD 8TB SSD

699.99

679.99

3%

There are also rumors that PS Plus Subscription will be available at a discount of 30%. If this information is correct, then official announcement would be made very soon by Sony.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveals Stunning Details that Went Missing in Trailer 1 

GTA 6 Release Delay Forces Rivals to Grab the Fall 2025 Release Opportunity 

Xbox Games Lineup Coming to PS5 in 2025 is Absolutely Crazy 

Free Fire MAX Download OB49 Update and Max Firepower Event-New Map and Camera System 

 

 

Stay connected with us through our social media channels for the latest updates and news!

Follow us: