Xbox Game Pass Rumored Upcoming Releases-Gears of War Reloaded and More

PlayStation Consoles and PS5 games have been dominating the games market for a long time now, but Xbox Game Pass is making sufficient effort to change the game in its favor. Xbox games Line Up for 2025 has already revealed the potential of Xbox Game Pass, and some rumors on Xbox subreddit, make the Game Pass look totally awesome in the times to come. Recently, with the price of PS Plus subscription going high in certain regions, Xbox Game Pass looks like a more profitable option to the gamers. Xbox Game Pass Day one Releases are really catching a lot of attention now, and some of the officially revealed games along with the rumored releases make it worth a try.

Here are the Official Releases Announced for Xbox Game Pass:

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Coming May 27, 2025 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard. The game gets you engaged in a tactical combat where you team up with your friends to save Washinton D.C. from hostile factions.

to a T (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

Coming on May 28, 2025 on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass. The game is available from Day 1 on Game Pass. to a T is a narrative adventure game that portrays the extraordinary life of a 13-year-old teenager, whose body happens to be in the shape of the letter "T." It is the story of the boy navigating life in a small town with his cute dog companion, which involves charming, colorful adventure.

Metaphor ReFantazio (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Coming on May 29, 2025, on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard. The game makes you enter a royal competition in order to get the throne for a cursed prince. You get to explore vast lands, conquer dungeons, and forge bonds to shape your destiny and unite the kingdom.

Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Coming on May 29, 2025, on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass. Available on Day 1 on Game Pass, the game, is a relaxing, satisfying game that invites you to build your own painting business from the ground up.

Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Coming on June 3, 2025, on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard. The game lets you play as Pluto, a mischievous cat who has died and is sentenced to be the afterworld’s janitor forever. You get to hang out with other doomed ghosts, battle beasts, and explore a vastly expansive landscape.

Symphonia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Coming on June 3, 2025, on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard. In Symphonia, you will awaken an expansive musical realm in this non-violent and poetic platformer. You get a chance to use the power of your violin coupled with your platforming skills to gather an orchestra to bring the musical machinery of the world back to life.

Apart from the officially confirmed titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, we have some rumored games that were posted on xbox subreddit.

Here are the games that are expected to come later on Xbox Game Pass in 2025:

June 2025

The Alters (13th)

FBC: Firebreak (17th)

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (17th)

Rematch (19th)

July 2025

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (10th)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (23rd)

August 2025

Gears of War Reloaded (26th)

To be Announced in 2025

Winter Burrow

Dead Static Drive

Abiotic Factor

Wheel World

Ninja Gaiden 4

The Outer Worlds 2

Little Rocket Lab

Subnautica 2

Sleight of Hand

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Tanuki: Pon's Summer

Buckshot Roulette

Mixtape

Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem

Witchbrook

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Sopa

To Be Announced in 2026:

Replaced

Fable

To Be Announced:

State of Decay 3

Pigeon Simulator

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Ark Il

Nirvana Noir

Volcano Princess

Echo Weaver

Vapor World

Voidtrain

Way to the Woods

Descenders Next

Clockwork Revolution

Contraband

Gears of War: E-Day

Harmonium The Musical

Everwild

Bushiden

Marauders

Routine

Perfect Dark

OD

Blade

Elder Scrolls 6

She Dreams Elsewhere

Xbox Game Pass is becoming a perfect gaming solution for players who are looking for games across various genres. The best part is the games coming on Day one of their release and this makes Xbox Game Pass a worthy investment.

