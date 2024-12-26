Steam Winter Sale 2024-Get GTA 5, GTA Vice City, God of War at 50% Off

Steam has launched its Winter Sale for 2024 with massive discounts on popular games across all genres. If you love to play all the major popular titles like GTA 5, God of War Ragnarok, GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas on your PC, then Steam Winter Sale 2024 is the right choice for you. Steam Sale for the season offers reasonable discounts on a number of games, and here we are bringing to you the best of all the available deals on the platform. The sale will run on the platform till 2nd January, 2025, so, you have until then to get a PC copy of the title that you would really love to play on your device with excellent visuals and graphics.

Advertisment

GTA 5 or Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5 was always a popular game in the action-adventure genre, and the upcoming entry in the GTA series, GTA 6, has taken its popularity to new heights altogether. The story of GTA 5 revolves around 3 main protagonists Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa, a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. These three criminals find themselves entangled with some of the frightening and most deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government, and the entertainment industry. In order to survive in the ruthless these three should pull off a series of heists and the deal is that they can trust no one- least of all each other

Get GTA 5: Premium Edition for PC from Steam for Rs. 952 (64% Off)

Advertisment

GTA Vice City

Vice City is a huge urban sprawl from the beach to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto, and the events in the city are based on a non-linear gameplay which is knitted well with a character driven narrative. The events in the game GTA Vice City follow the events in the game GTA Vice City Stories, and they revolve around the protagonist of the story Tommy Vercetti who fights and survives in the ruthless Vice City to rise to the top of the criminal pile. Tommy Vercetti has just returned from the prison on the streets of Liberty City, when he is sent by his old boss, Sonny Forelli, to the Vice City. The ruthless Vice city and the criminals set up a trap for Tommy Vercetti, who is later left with no money and no merchandise in the game. His boss Sonny Forelli wants his money back, but the gangsters and corrupt politician stand in his way. It looks like the whole of Vice City wants him dead, leaving him with no choice but to fight and take over the entire Vice City himself.

Get Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition from Steam for Rs. 1319 (60% Off)

Advertisment

GTA 4 or Grand Theft Auto 4

The story is GTA 4 revolves all around the American dream in which the protagonist Niko Bellic comes with a hope from Europe to escape his past. His cousin Roman thinks that they can find their fortune in Liberty City and for them Liberty City is the gateway to opportunity. The things go haywire when they find out that Liberty City is a city that worships money and power and eventually the city drags them into debt and the criminal underworld. They soon realize that they need only money and power to survive in the ruthless city, and this is where the complex plot of the game is woven and the story takes its actual course.

Get GTA 4 from Steam for Rs. 299 (70% Off)

Advertisment

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas game revolves around the story of Carl Johnson, who has escaped from the pressures of life in Los santos, San Andreas, almost 5 years back. San Andreas is a haven for drugs, crime, and corruption and this is the driving force behind Carl Johnson’s move from the city. The city is so horrifying that even the film stars and the millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, the time has come for him to go back the city, where his only motive is to save his family from falling apart. To do this he has to face various challenges and take over the streets of Los Santos, San Andreas on his own.

Get GTA Sans Andreas- The Definitive Edition from Steam for Rs. 1319 (60% Off)

Advertisment

God of War (2018)

God of War 4 comes with a Norse story background, where living as a man outside the shadow of the Gods, Kratos must learn to adapt to unknown lands. In the game God of War 4 Kratos faces unexpected threats and he experiences his second chance at being a father to his son Atreus. The father and the son pair venture into the brutal Norse Wilds and they fight together to fulfill a deeply personal quest. In the game God of war 4, Kratos plays the role of a father to son Atreus and along with being a father he also has to play the role of a mentor and protector for his son Atreus, who is determined to earn his respect. He has to learn to fight and survive in a harsh world, and also teach his son to do the same. The game brings together all the elements together ranging right from a brutal combat to epic fights and all these elements are put together in a powerful and captivating narrative that re-establishes Krato’s world in the game.

Get God of War (2018) from Steam for Rs. 1319 (60% Off)

Advertisment

God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok was released by Sony PlayStation in the year 2022 and is available on both PS4 and PS5. The game revolves around the greatest heroes from across the nine realms, and these heroes are struggling to move towards the future they believe in. These unforgettable heroes are Atreus, Mimir, Thor, Kratos, Freya, Angrboda, T’yr, Brok and Sindri. The players in the game God of War Ragnarok get an opportunity to venture into these fascinating nine realms which are flooded with unknown mysteries and magnificent terrains.

Get God of War Ragnarok from Steam for Rs. 3199 (20% Off)

Advertisment

Dragon Ball Z Games

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot-Goku's Next Journey

A story beyond DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT's main story...experience the final episode of the DRAGON BALL Z anime.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot-Goku's Next Journey on Steam for Rs. 559 (30% Off).

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - Bardock - Alone Against Fate

This is the story of one who stood alone against the scum of the universe. Bardock, warrior of Saiyan race, spent his days invading planets with his fellow soldiers. But an incident on Planet Kanassa would bring to his attention a calamity set to befall his home, Planet Vegeta.

Get Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - Bardock - Alone Against Fate for Rs. 559 (30% Off).

Red Dead Redemption

Get Red Dead Redemption from Steam for Rs. 3039 (20% Off).

Get Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle for Rs. 4688 (47% Off).

Mafia

Get Mafia: Definitive Edition from Steam for Rs. 439 (80% Off).

Get Mafia Trilogy Bundle from Steam for Rs. 837 (85% Off)

Baldur’s Gate

Get Baldur’s Gate 3 from Steam for Rs. 2399 (20% Off).

Get Baldur’s Gate 3- Digital Deluxe Edition DLC from Steam for Rs. 384 (20% Off)

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Get Call of Duty Black Ops 6 from Steam for Rs. 4199 (25% Off)

Get Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Vault Edition from Steam for Rs. 6399 (20% Off)

Get Call of Duty: Black Ops 6- Vault Edition Upgrade from Steam for Rs. 1920 (20% Off)

Steam Winter Sale 2024 is available for a limited time on the platform. You can now get the game you would love to play on your PC at a huge discount before the sale ends on the platform.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Fans Divided as 27 Auto Sales Regrets Having Info on Trailer 2

GTA 6 Can Wait-Get GTA 5 and EA Sports FC 25 at 50% Off on PS Store

Free Fire MAX New BR Ranked Season 43-Release, Rewards, Rank Resets

Get a V Badge in Free Fire MAX to Earn Money from Your Channel-Details