Getting the Best mobile phones between 30000 to 35000 is now more fun because Motorola, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Nothing and iQOO have phones that feature many advanced options found in more expensive models. Robust function, brilliant screens and good battery life put the Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G among the best Moto phone and Galaxy phone choices. The Vivo V50 5G is clean and thin, with cameras that perform well, while the Realme GT 6 is quick, features a professional AMOLED screen and is suitable for gamers or those looking for serious performance. Anyone interested in unique looks and a range of camera functions will appreciate the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Gaming and multitasking run smoothly on the iQOO Neo 10R because of its high-refresh-rate AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The middle tier has great options if you choose between photography, performance or non-stop use, so everybody should find something they like. Here are the Best mobile phones between 30000 to 35000.

Best mobile phones between 30000 to 35000

Here are the top mobile phones between 30000 to 35000.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Price: Rs.32295



The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is special in the mid-premium class because of its 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display which has 1.5K resolution, a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, giving you excellent visibility outdoors. Because its triple camera system, anchored by a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with optical image stabilisation, is Pantone Validated, it’s a top choice for those who like to take photos with their mobiles. The phone has the Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, you can get 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage which improves multitasking and playing games. The device also impresses with its strong battery, using a 6,000mAh cell and offering up to 90W wired and 15W wireless charging plus advanced features of Android 15 and Moto AI systems. Thanks to its high dust and water resistance ratings and charming, simple style, the Edge 60 Pro is crafted for those who look for a powerful, artificial intelligence (AI) powered smartphone.

Pros

Stunning, bright display with high color accuracy

Strong battery life with fast wired and wireless charging

Versatile camera system

Clean, bloat-free software experience

IP69 rating for durability

Cons

Refresh rate is lower than previous gen (120Hz vs 144Hz)

Telephoto camera is average in low light

No expandable storage

Only three years of major Android updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G

Price: Rs.34980

The phone offers flagship features for less which is why it’s one of the top options in this price range. You’ll enjoy sharp images and smooth scrolling on the colorful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. The phone handles both multitasking and heavy apps with ease due to the Exynos 2400e chipset and 8GB RAM. This phone is great for all kinds of photography, thanks to its rear 50MP, 12MP and 8MP cameras and the 10MP front camera helps you take perfect selfies. Thanks to its resistance against water and dust, strength from Gorilla Glass Victus+ and a 4,700mAh battery supporting chargers, the S24 FE remains durable and can be used all day. Because of Samsung’s long-term updates and the smooth one hand operation in One UI 6.1, the S23 Ultra is now recognised as one of the most dependable smartphones in its price category.



Pros

Excellent AMOLED display

Reliable camera performance

Premium build quality and design

Long-term software support

Cons

Battery capacity is lower than some competitors

Charging speed is slower compared to rivals

Exynos chip isn’t as powerful as Snapdragon alternatives

Vivo V50 5G

Price: Rs.34999

People interested in great design, powerful battery and premium camera features will find that the Vivo V50 5G is perfect for them in this price range. With a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, the phone has superb colour representation, smooth animation at 120Hz and can display brightness of up to 4,500 nits which helps in many lighting conditions. Multitasking and gaming happen smoothly and swiftly on this phone, thanks to the flagship 7 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. Both ZEISS rear cameras equipped with 50MP sensors enable sharp, realistic pictures and the front 50MP autofocus lens is ideal for good selfies and calling videos. The model’s big 6,000mAh battery and blazing-fast 90W FlashCharge make it a star when it comes to fast charging and power. It also offers excellent IP68/IP69 dust and water protection plus a skinny, featherlight design that make the Vivo V50 5G ideal for both current and upcoming trends.

Pros

Excellent display with vibrant colors

Strong battery life and fast charging

Impressive camera setup for selfies and portraits

Slim and lightweight design

Cons

No telephoto lens

No expandable storage

Funtouch OS may not appeal to everyone

Realme GT 6

Price: Rs.29999

In the market at Rs,30,000–Rs.35,000, the Realme GT 6 can be a top selection for users seeking superior performance and display. Running on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and up to 16GB RAM, this phone performs intensive tasks and gaming with no problems and its UFS 4.0 storage helps apps open up and work quickly. The real standout is the device’s 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display which includes a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. A combination of a primary Sony LYTIA-T808 camera, telephoto lens and an ultrawide lens allows the device to produce strong images and offers different shooting options, supported further by a 32MP selfie camera for top-quality selfies. Both the super strong battery and 120W fast charging enable you to enjoy long usage without having to charge for hours. Its water- and dust-resistant body, stereo speakers and sleek premium glass make it attractive to many.



Pros

Powerful performance for gaming and multitasking

High-quality AMOLED display

Good battery life

Competitive pricing

Cons

Camera performance is average in low light

Realme UI can have bloatware

No wireless charging

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Price: Rs.32999

Anyone looking for a smartphone costing around Rs.30,000–Rs.35,000 will enjoy the Nothing Phone 3a Pro for its appealing design, strong set of features and camera flexibility. This phone’s remarkable triple rear camera system is led by a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope lens for 3x optical zoom and 60x total zoom and an 8MP ultrawide lens—resulting in detailed photos and advanced zoom. Its 50MP front camera is great for taking photos and making very clear 4K videos, making it convenient for anyone who wants to create content. Thanks to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor built on the 4nm process and 12GB RAM, users can expect trouble-free multitasking and gaming while using the Phone 3a Pro. Thanks to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, any content you watch is bright and vivid in any conditions and the large 5,000mAh battery ensures that the phone won’t stop working before you are. Other highlights of the phone include Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15, resistance to both water and dust and a stylish appearance motivated by Japanese and industry designs. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is sure to be a future-ready and fashionable phone that highlights photography.



Pros

Unique design with Glyph interface

Versatile camera setup with periscope lens

Clean and minimal software experience

Bright and smooth display

Cons

Processor is less powerful than rivals

Battery life is good but not class-leading

Limited software update policy

iQOO Neo 10R

Price: Rs.31999



In the Rs30,000–Rs35,000 category, the iQOO Neo 10R demands attention for those seeking high-end phone performance and gaming features. With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1, the phone performs very well for multitasking, launching apps quickly and gaming. Thanks to its huge 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, you can have both silky-smooth and bright visuals for both movies and games. You can take detailed, steady photos with the 50MP Sony camera, the 8MP ultrawide lens and use the 32MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls. The Neo 10R is perfect for all uses because it has a large battery, extremely fast charging and is both dust and water-resistant, along with quality speakers and gaming modes. AI-related tools and three years of updates are part of the Funtouch OS 15 built on Android 15 that comes with the phone. For people after good performance, a beautiful screen and all-day battery life, the iQOO Neo 10R is worth considering.

Pros

Excellent for gaming with high refresh rate

Strong battery life

Fast performance

Aggressive pricing

Cons

Camera is average in low light

Funtouch OS may not suit everyone

No wireless charging

This list will help you to choose the Best mobile phone between 30000 to 35000 pick as per your needs. Stay tuned for more such lists!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.